Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
The pullback could be associated with the tweet by President Donald Trump that Washington was “very close” to a trade deal with Beijing. A report that US trade negotiators offered to cancel a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods further boosted the risk appetite.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1467.58
|Today Daily Change
|-2.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1469.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.3
|Daily SMA50
|1480.01
|Daily SMA100
|1489.18
|Daily SMA200
|1408.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1486.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1464.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1452.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1439.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1495.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1504.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
