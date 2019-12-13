Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms

Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.

The pullback could be associated with the tweet by President Donald Trump that Washington was “very close” to a trade deal with Beijing. A report that US trade negotiators offered to cancel a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods further boosted the risk appetite.

