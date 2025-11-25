Gold is catching a breather in Tuesday’s Asian trading, after having rebounded over 1.5% on Monday. The next push higher in Gold now hinges on the upcoming delayed US data releases.

Gold: In search of fresh fundamental impetus

Markets eagerly await the September Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the United States (US) due to be released later on Tuesday, followed by the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence and Pending Home Sales reports, for a fresh take on the revival of expectations surrounding an interest cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Markets currently price in an 81% probability of such a move, up from around 42% and 71% seen a week ago and last Friday, respectively.

The recent speeches from Fed policymakers brought December Fed rate cut bets back on the table.

New York Fed President John Williams said Friday that “US interest rates could fall without putting the Fed's inflation goal at risk, while helping guard against a slide in the job market,” per Reuters.

On Monday, Governor Christopher Waller also favored a rate cut before the end of the year, and expressed concerns about a "still fragile" labor market.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also noted on Monday that

“the Fed shouldn’t hold off on cutting rates now out of fear it may need to reverse course later."

The revival in the Fed rate cut expectations for next month powered the rebound in Gold a day ago, with traders now consolidating the upswing, digesting the developments surrounding "constructive" talks in Geneva between the West and Ukraine over the peace deal with Russia.

The White House stated that the discussions constituted "a significant step forward" toward a resolution of this conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski praised the progress on Monday, but considered that "much more" is needed to achieve "real peace" with Russia.

Looking ahead, the US economic releases and the US-Ukraine geopolitical headlines will continue to drive the Gold price action, while Fedspeak will also be closely scrutinized as it has the potential to alter the markets’ pricing of the Fed’s further monetary policy easing.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,134.03. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, while the longer averages also advance as price holds over them. The 21-day SMA at $4,053.08 offers nearby dynamic support. The RSI (14) at 57.72 stays above the midline, hinting at firming momentum.

Measured from the $4,381.17 high to the $3,885.84 low, the 50% retracement at $4,133.50 is being tested, with the 61.8% retracement at $4,191.95 acting as a higher barrier. A daily close above the latter would signal the bearish retracement is fading and could extend gains, while failure to clear $4,133.50 would keep rebounds capped and risk a return toward the 21-day SMA.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)