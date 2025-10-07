TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s bullish run continues amid political uncertainty

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s bullish run continues amid political uncertainty
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $3,982.33

  • The United States government shutdown continues, fueling demand for safety.
  • The FOMC September meeting Minutes will be out on Wednesday.
  • XAU/USD retains its positive momentum despite extreme overbought conditions.

XAU/USD consolidates gains after flirting with the $4,000 mark on Tuesday, as global political uncertainty fuels demand for the safe-haven metal. Gold traded as high as $3,991.08 early in the American session, retreating modestly afterwards.

There were no new developments that pushed Gold higher, but continued political uncertainty. On the one hand, the United States (US) government shutdown continues, following yet another failed Senate vote on a funding bill on Monday.

Other than that, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials hit the wires. Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari cautioned that it's still too soon to be able to tell if tariff-led inflation will be sticky or not. Also, Board of Governors member Stephen Miran noted that monetary policy should be forward-looking, given the lags of policy impact, adding that most of the economic uncertainty has been lifted. Finally, he added his best attempt at a real neutral rate estimate is 0.5%, far below the current 4.0% 4.25% range.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release the Minutes of the September meeting on Wednesday, with the document expected to shed some light on policymakers’ thinking.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

XAU/USD is up for a third consecutive day, and technically bullish despite extreme overbought conditions. In the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to advance at 85, while the Momentum indicator aims north almost vertically, far above its midline. At the same time, the pair develops above all bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at $3,763.

The 4-hour chart shows that XAU/USD could extend its advance, as technical indicators turned flat after correcting extreme conditions, now consolidating in overbought territory. As is the case in other time frames, the pair develops above all bullish moving averages, which reflects buyers’ dominance, regardless of overbought conditions.

Support levels: 3,958.40 3,946.50 3,927.70

Resistance levels: 3,991.10 4,005.00 4,020.00

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers