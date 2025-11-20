Gold is attempting another stint above $4,100 early Thursday, as the US Dollar (USD) pauses its uptrend amid a risk-on market profile, while awaiting the all-important September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due later in the day.

Gold looks to US NFP data for next push higher

It’s all about the September US NFP data this Thursday, as it is the first full employment report after there was no official data released for over seven weeks due to the government shutdown.

Further, the data will be closely scrutinized for fresh cues on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) path forward on interest rates, especially after the Minutes of the October monetary policy meeting showed that “policymakers cautioned that lower borrowing costs could undermine the fight against inflation.”

Following the Minutes release, the odds for a December Fed rate cut declined to 33%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, having seen around 50% before the event.

This hawkish narrative bolstered the USD rally, fuelling a sharp retracement in Gold from the highest level this week, reached at $4,133.

However, the tide once again seems to have turned in favor of Gold buyers after the upbeat results from the chipmaker Nvidia post-market hours provided a big relief and triggered a sharp risk-on rally across the board.

The market optimism extends into Asian trading, limiting the ongoing USD advance, while reviving Gold’s recovery momentum toward the $4,100 threshold.

The next leg higher in Gold depends on the release of the US jobs data, which could help alter market expectations on whether the Fed will lower rates next month.

The NFP data is expected to show that the US economy to have added 50,000 jobs in September, against a 22,000 job gain in August. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 4.3% in the same period. Meanwhile, the Average Hourly Earnings are expected to rise annually by 3.7% in September, at the same pace reported in August.

Any sharp deviations from the estimates could influence the Fed rate cut expectations, triggering a big move in Gold.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,097.44. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has flattened near $4,048.53, while the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs continue to rise, underpinning the broader uptrend. Price holds above all these gauges, keeping a mild bullish bias despite slower near-term momentum. The Relative Strength Index (14) prints 54.66, neutral with a modest positive tilt.

Measured from the $4,381.17 high to the $3,885.84 low, the 38.2% retracement at $4,075.05 and the 50% retracement at $4,133.50 frame the ongoing rebound within a corrective structure. A daily close above the upper retracement would open the next leg higher, whereas failure to sustain gains and a slip beneath the lower marker would put the pullback back in play.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)