TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under intense selling pressure after losing $4,000

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under intense selling pressure after losing $4,000
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $3,962.92

  • Easing global trade tensions pushed investors away from safe-haven assets.
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
  • XAU/USD maintains its negative bias after falling for three days in a row.

Spot Gold extended its bearish run on Tuesday, bottoming at $3,886.62 during European trading hours, then bouncing to the current $3,960 price zone. A better market mood weighed on safe-haven demand throughout the day, equally affecting the US Dollar (USD) and the precious metal.

The improvement in market sentiment was the result of easing global trade concerns after the United States (US) and Japan announced a trade deal that included rare earths and reaffirmed their previous agreement. Other than that, US President Donald Trump is meant to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later in the week, and speculative interest believes they will find a way to avoid an escalation of tensions between the two economies.

Meanwhile, financial markets gear up for the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement. Officials will unveil their decision on Wednesday, and are widely anticipated to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). The focus will be on whether officials will provide additional hints on what’s next in monetary policy. Ahead of the announcement, investors have priced in one additional interest cut in December and one more in 2026.

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

From a technical point of view, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is currently trading at around $3963, down for the day, and poised to extend its slide. A bearish 20 SMA slides beneath the 100 SMA and continues to post lower lows; the 20 SMA stands at $4,041, while the 100 SMA is directionless, flattening at $4,111 and capping the upside. Finally, the 200 SMA keeps advancing at $3,937, sitting below spot and offering initial support. Resistance aligns at $4,041/$4,111, whereas support is located at $3,937. The Momentum indicator remains well below the 100 mid-line, preserving a bearish tilt while the RSI indicator has recovered from an extreme oversold trough at 28 to 36 but is stabilizing below the 50 line, indicating sellers retain the upper hand and the bounce lacks conviction. A decisive break below the 200 SMA at $3,937 would likely reinforce the bearish bias and open the door to additional weakness, while a recovery through the falling 20 SMA at $4,041 is needed to ease immediate pressure and allow a subsequent test of the 100 SMA resistance at $4,111.

On the daily chart, XAU/USD is trading around $3,962. A bullish 20 SMA rallies above the current level, now providing resistance at around $4,070. Furthermore, the 100 SMA is bullish, below the current level of $3,566, while the 200 SMA continues to edge higher at $3,328. Finally, the Momentum indicator has slid decisively below its 100- hinting at increased selling pressure and an elevated risk of oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the RSI has retreated to 48, slipping beneath the 50 midline after prior extreme readings above 75, underscoring fading upside strength and a mild bearish tilt. Unless Momentum stabilizes and the RSI reclaims 50, corrective pressures may persist, with the 20-day SMA at $4,070 capping the upside, while the rising 100- and 200-day SMAs at $3,566 and $3,328 should continue to act as support on dips.

(This content was partially created with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD fell steeply during Wednesday’s American market session, extending a decline through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and pushing Cable positioning even further into bear country. GBP/USD has closed in the red for eight of the last nine consecutive trading days, pushing the Pound Sterling into a -2.46% swing against the US Dollar top-to-bottom.

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold surrenders its daily advance and returns to the $3,950 region per troy ounce amid the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and the equally strong uptick in US Treasury yields following Chief Powell’s press conference and the Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, awaiting the first moves of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new cabinet. Market hopes that the BoJ will continue normalising its monetary policy remain intact, and some central bank policymakers have confirmed that theory. 

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers