- Gold price looks to extend the pullback from record highs of $3,058 early Friday.
- The US Dollar and Treasury yields rebound as the Fed seems in no rush to cut rates.
- Gold price remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade on the daily chart amid global jitters.
Gold price is looking to extend its previous retreat from all-time highs of $3,058 in Asian trading on Friday. Despite the pullback, Gold price remains on track to book the third consecutive weekly gain.
Gold price eyes a pullback before the next leg up
Traders remain poised to cash in on their Gold long positions after the latest record rally heading into the week while bracing for next week’s US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
However, any retracement in Gold price is likely to be seen as a good buying opportunity as US President Donald Trump’s tariff-led economic concerns and persistent bets for two Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cuts this year will continue to act as a tailwind for the traditional store of value.
Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during his post-policy meeting press conference on Wednesday that they are in no rush to cut rates, their projections of two rate reductions for the current year remain intact, giving Gold buyers enough reason to stay hopeful.
Furthermore, the Fed raised stagflation fears in its quarterly economic projections, mainly due to the impact of Trump’s tariffs, keeping the demand for Gold as an inflation-hedge alive.
Not to forget the lingering Middle East geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas. At least 91 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday after Israel resumed bombing and ground operations, Reuters reported, citing Palestine’s health ministry.
That said, attention now turns to Fedspeak and President Trump’s Oval Address as traders anticipate reciprocal tariffs effective on April 2 amid uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine truce.
Speeches from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and New York Fed President John Williams will be closely followed as they return from the ‘blackout’ period.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Technically, the Gold price retains its upside potential as the ascending triangle breakout remains in effect.
However, a brief pullback could be in the offing as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) eases but remains within the overbought region, near 70.50, at the time of writing.
Should the corrective decline gather steam, Gold price could test Wednesday’s low of $3,023, below which the $3,000 level will be targeted.
The next downside caps are at the weekly low of $2,982 and the $2,945 demand area, where the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the triangle support coincide.
Alternatively, Gold price could retest the record high of $3,056 if buyers regain poise. Further up, the triangle target measured at $3,080 will be put to the test.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered and challenges 1.0800
The intense recovery in the US Dollar keeps the price action in the risk complex depressed, forcing EUR/USD to recede further and put the key support at 1.0800 to the test on Friday.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2900 on stronger Dollar
Persistent buying pressure on the Greenback has pushed GBP/USD to multi-day lows below the 1.2900 level, as investors continue to digest the recent interest rate decisions from both the Fed and the BoE.
Gold meets support around the $3,000 mark
The combined impact of a stronger US Dollar, continued profit taking, and the effects of Quadruple Witching weighed on Gold, pulling its troy ounce price down to around the pivotal $3,000 level on Friday.
US SEC Crypto Task Force to host the first-ever roundtable on crypto asset regulation
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a series of roundtables to discuss key areas of interest in regulating crypto assets. The “Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity” series’ first-ever roundtable begins on Friday.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US and UK inflation eyed as tariff war rumbles on
US PCE inflation up next, but will consumption data matter more? UK budget and CPI in focus after hawkish BoE decision. Euro turns to flash PMIs for bounce as rally runs out of steam. Inflation numbers out of Tokyo and Australia also on the agenda.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.