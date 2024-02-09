Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD traders appear non-committal ahead of US CPI revisions

Share:

Gold price keeps its range play intact near $2,040, with US CPI revisions eyed.

Cautious optimism and negative US Treasury bond yields cap the US Dollar rebound

Gold price stays hopeful while th $2,035-$2,030 support holds. RSI defends the midline.

Gold price is treading water while defending the $2,030 level in Friday’s Asian trading. Investors trade with cautious optimism ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) revisions, which could have a significant influence on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates outlook, eventually impacting the US Dollar (USD) and the interest-rate-sensitive Gold price.

Gold price remains at the mercy of US inflation data

Ahead of next week’s January CPI inflation report from the United States, all eyes remain on Friday’s seasonally adjusted CPI revisions. The revisions are likely to emerge as the key event risks in Friday’s trading, as they will help markets reprice the Fed rate cut expectations. The data will be closely scrutinized by the Fed for affirming the disinflation trend. A large upward revision to US CPI data, a year ago, triggered a big US Dollar reaction.

Therefore, Gold traders are preferring to stay on the sidelines, refraining from placing any fresh directional bets on the bright metal. Additionally, Gold price is digesting the recent hawkish Fed commentary that pushed back against early rate cut bets, keeping the upside attempts in check.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said Thursday that they have time to be patient on rate changes and said that he needs to see good inflation numbers being sustained and broadening. Meanwhile, another strong US government bond auction on Thursday drove the US Treasury bond yields higher across the curve, inspiring Gold sellers to retain control.

However, early Friday, US Treasury bond yields came under renewed selling pressure, as fresh US-China trade tensions seem to weigh on risk sentiment while allowing Gold price to find a floor. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is considering an import ban on Chinese ‘smart cars’ and related components, in the face of mounting US concerns about data security.

Looking ahead, Gold price will likely remain at the mercy of the broader market sentiment, US CPI revisions and upcoming speeches from Fed policymakers. However, the end-of-the-week flows and repositioning ahead of next Tuesday’s US inflation report could trigger sharp moves in the Gold price.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The near-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same, with rangebound movement likely to extend before the US CPI revisions drop.

Gold price extends its struggle with the $2,030-$2,035 region. That level is the confluence of the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading listlessly just at the 50 level, justifying the side-trend in Gold price.

Should the $2,030-$2,035 demand area guard the downside, the immediate powerful resistance for Gold price is seen at the $2,040 round level. Acceptance above the latter is needed to take on the $2,050 psychological level. The next critical resistance is envisioned at around $2,065.

On the flipside, Gold sellers yearn for a daily close below the abovementioned $2,035-$2,030 area. A breach of the last will put the $2,000 threshold at risk if the $2,010 round figure gives way.