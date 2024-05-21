XAU/USD Current price: $2,419.95
- Fed’s Economic Well-Being of US Households report brought discouraging news.
- The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes scheduled for Wednesday.
- XAU/USD under mild selling pressure, could retest the $2,400 price zone.
Spot Gold trades marginally lower on Tuesday as the US Dollar benefited just modestly from a sour market mood. XAU/USD hovers around $2,420 after posting an intraday low of $2,406.10. Asian and European indexes edged lower as investors took profit ahead of earnings reports while lacking fresh catalysts. The macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer on Tuesday, with another batch of speeches from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials failing to impress.
Meanwhile, the Fed Board issued its Economic Well-Being of US Households in 2023 report, which examines the financial circumstances of US adults and their families. The document showed that overall, “financial well-being was nearly unchanged from 2022 as higher prices remained a challenge for most households and workers continued to benefit from a strong labor market.” The news is quite discouraging, moreover considering inflation picked up in the first quarter of the year, further diluting the odds for multiple rate cuts throughout the rest of the year.
Looking ahead, the United States (US) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release the Minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday. Market players hope for clarity over the timing of a monetary policy pivot, which policymakers have refused to provide so far.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD holds near fresh record highs posted on Monday, losing its bullish momentum but far from turning bearish. The daily chart shows that the pair remains far above a marginally bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which currently stands at around $2,345. The longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the shorter one. However, technical indicators retreat from near overbought readings, although without actual bearish strength.
Technical readings in the 4-hour chart suggest the XAU/USD pair can remain under mild pressure in the near term. Technical indicators keep retreating within positive levels, although a bullish 20 SMA provides intraday support, now at around $2,408.40. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain modest bullish slopes over $100 below the current price, too far to become relevant.
Support levels: 2,406.50 2,393.20 2,375.10
Resistance levels: 2,431.90 2,450.00 2,465.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
