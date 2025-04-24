XAU/USD Current price: $3,332.42
- A better mood keeps market players away from safe-haven assets.
- United States data was mixed, yet Wall Street extends its recent rally.
- XAU/USD struggles to recover its bullish momentum despite back above $3,300.
Gold price recovered the $3,300 mark late on Wednesday, extending its recovery up to $3,367.67 in the early Asian session. The XAU/USD pair, however, retreated from such a high and spent most of the day consolidating in the current $3,330 area, as a better market mood keeps safe-haven assets out of investors’ radar.
Sentiment was mixed throughout the day, with caution present through the Asian and European sessions amid headlines coming from China, indicating that there were no ongoing discussions with the US on tariffs, according to a Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson.
Market players reduced expectations of a deal coming up, despite United States (US) President Donald Trump stating a meeting with China on trade issues was held in the American morning.
Wall Street shrugged off the negative tone of its overseas counterparts, with major indexes extending their advances and holding on to gains at the time of writing, which further draws attention from safe-haven Gold.
Meanwhile, the US released a slew of mixed macroeconomic data. Durable Goods Order improved to 9.2% in March, much better than the 2% forecast. Initial Jobless Claims were slightly worse than anticipated, up to 222K vs the 21K expected. March Existing Home Sales, however, fell by 5.9%, worse than the -3% anticipated. Finally, the April Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity index, with posted -5, worse than the 1 from March.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the XAU/USD pair is up on the day, although it remains contained within Wednesday’s range. Technical indicators have changed course and aim north within positive levels, gaining fresh impetus and supporting additional gains. At the same time, the pair keeps developing far above all its moving averages, with a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at around $3,182, advancing well above also bullish 100 and 200 SMAs.
The 4-hour chart shows that the XAU/USD pair is comfortably consolidating, with technical readings suggesting a bearish twist. The bright metal keeps developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, providing dynamic resistance at around $3,370, although the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level. Finally, technical indicators remain directionless within negative levels. A break through the aforementioned 20 SMA at around $3,370 should open the door for a more sustainable rally.
Support levels: 3,314.50 3,301.40 3,288.70
Resistance levels: 3,344.60 3,358.10 3,370.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, recedes to 1.1350 Premium
Despite losing some upside momentium, EUR/USD keeps the firm tone around the mid-1.1300s on Thursday, buoyed by renewed US Dollar weakness as investors grappled with the continued stalemate in US–China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD puts the 1.3300 level to the test
GBP/USD hovers around the 1.3300 area on Thursday, supported by a broad rebound in risk-sensitive assets, renewed weakness in the Greenback and lingering uncertainty over US–China trade talks.
Gold sticks to the bullish stance near $3,330
On Thursday, gold regained lost ground after two consecutive days of declines, with XAU/USD climbing back toward $3,300 per troy ounce following an earlier rally to roughly $3,370. The metal drew safe-haven buying as renewed fears of a US–China trade flare-up weighed on broader markets.
Bitcoin Price corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.