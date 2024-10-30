XAU/USD Current price: $2,786.10
- United States data confirmed the country’s economic resilience.
- Focus on US presidential elections and the Federal Reserve’s decision next week.
- XAU/USD retains its bullish strength despite overbought, $2,800 at sight.
Gold traded as high as $2,789.72 a troy ounce on Wednesday, a fresh record high. XAU/USD retreated after Wall Street’s opening but met buyers at around $2,770 and approaches the aforementioned high en route to unexplored territory.
The US Dollar reacted positively to the first batch of United States (US) data, surging following an upbeat ADP report on private job creation, showing the sector added 233K new positions in October, much better than the 115K expected. The Greenback retained its strength following the release of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) preliminary estimate, showing that the economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.8% according to preliminary estimates, below the 3% expected and the previous, yet still far from concerning.
Finally, the US reported an uptick in inflation in the three months to June, as the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 2.2%, easing from the previous 2.8% but above the 2.1% expected.
Employment, growth, and inflation all fell within a tolerable range, resulting in little relevance to the upcoming Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision next week. In the end, market players welcomed the figures. As a result, the USD came under selling pressure while Wall Street trimmed pre-opening losses, and the three major indexes turned positive.
Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US presidential election keeps boosting demand for Gold, and buyers take their chances on intraday deeps. Demand for Gold will likely continue outpacing that for USD in risk-averse scenarios while also gaining when the latter weakens.
The US will release the September PCE Price Index on Thursday, although it may have a limited impact given the quarterly figures just released within the GDP report. On Friday, the country will publish the October Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
Technically, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair is bullish despite being overbought. The pair keeps trading above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at around $2,691.70. The 100 and 200 SMAs accelerated higher far below the shorter one, reflecting persistent buying interest. Finally, technical indicators entered overbought readings, partially losing their upward strength but far from showing upward exhaustion. Higher highs are still on the docket before a relevant downward correction occurs.
The 4-hour chart indicates a persistently strong upward momentum. Technical indicators resumed their advances in overbought territory after a modest corrective decline, confirming buyers continue to take their chances on dips. At the same time, the 20 SMA accelerated north far below the current level while above the 100 and 200 SMAs. A bullish continuation beyond $2,800 is on the docket before the US election.
Support levels: 2,770.90 2,757.30 2,742.50
Resistance levels: 2,790.00 2,810.00 2,825.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
