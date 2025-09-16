XAU/USD Current price: $3,690.20
- The Federal Reserve is expected to cut the benchmark rate by 25 bps on Wednesday.
- Upbeat United States data was not enough to rescue the US Dollar.
- XAU/USD consolidates near $3,700, bulls pause ahead of Federal Reserve’s announcement.
The record run of Gold prices continued on Tuesday, with the bright metal surpassing the $3,700 mark for the first time ever amid broad US Dollar (USD) weakness. The XAU/USD pair traded as high as $3,703.08 early in the American session.
Gold retreated despite persistent USD selling and increasing caution ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Profit-taking could partially explain Gold’s retracement, as market participants anticipate the first of three interest rate cuts before the year’s end. Policymakers have not yet confirmed other than 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cuts for 2025, meaning markets anticipate a dovish announcement. Should Chair Jerome Powell refrain from hinting at interest rate cuts in October and December, the tide may turn, with the USD finding unexpected yet temporary strength.
Financial markets pretty much ignored better-than-anticipated United States (US) data. The country released Retail Sales, which were up 0.6% in August, above the 0.2% forecast. Also, Import Prices rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in the same month, while Export Prices also gained 0.3% vs the -0.1% and 0.2% expected respectively. Finally, the US published August Industrial Production, which ticked 0.1% up after sliding 0.4% in the previous month, and Capacity Utilization, which held steady at 77.4%.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair is showing modest signs of upward exhaustion. Technical indicators are losing their upward strength in extreme overbought territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at around 81. Furthermore, the pair is far above all its moving averages, with a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around $3,516, over $200 above the longer ones.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the XAU/USD pair has room to extend its advance. A mildly bullish 20 SMA provides support at around $3,657, while the 100 and 200 SMAs accelerated north far below the shorter one. At the same time, the Momentum indicator resumed its advance within positive levels, while the RSI indicator seesaws directionless at around 70.
Support levels: 3,674.30 3,657.30 3,642.00
Resistance levels: 3,705.00 3,720.00 3,735.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses, revisits 1.1860 ahead of the Fed
Following an early drop to the 1.1830 zone, EUR/USD now picks up some upside impulse and retest the 1.1860 zone, down marginally for the day. The pair’s knee-jerk comes on the back of a vacillating price action around the US Dollar ahead of the crucial interest rate decision by the Fed later in the European evening.
GBP/USD flirts with recent peaks around 1.3670
GBP/USD now gathers steam and trades at shouting distance from recent highs in the 1.3670-1.3680 band on Wednesday. Cable’s extra gains comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback prior to the FOMC event, while investors continue to assess earlier UK inflation data.
Gold awaits the Fed... and Trump
Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the $3,680 zone per troy ounce amid some profit taking mood folloiwng Tuesday’s all-time peaks. The yellow metal’s renewed downward bias comes amid marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the Fed gathering.
Federal Reserve set to resume interest-rate cutting cycle as labor market weakens
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate for the first time in 2025. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the dot plot, could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.