Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to retest key $2,085 level ahead of Fed Minutes

- Gold price rebounds, as the US Dollar eases early Wednesday.
- The US Treasury bond yields pause its uptrend amid souring sentiment.
- Gold price remains on track to test $2,100 but acceptance above $2,085 holds the key.
Gold price is attempting a bounce above $2,060 early Wednesday, replicating the move seen in Asia on Tuesday, The US Dollar (USD) is unable to hold its previous uptick even though markets appear risk averse.
All eyes on the Federal Reserve Minutes and US jobs data
Amidst ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and simmering tensions between China and Taiwan, risk sentiment remains in a weak spot in Asian trading on Wednesday, allowing the traditional safe-haven, Gold price, to stage a modest rebound from near $2,060 region.
Investors also stay cautious, as they keenly await the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) December meeting and the JOLTS Job Openings data, which could throw fresh light on the prospects of interest rate cuts later this year. Tsunami warnings and multiple high-magnitude earthquakes in Japan also keep investors on edge, although the natural disaster has had limited market impact so far.
Despite the souring sentiment, the US Dollar is pulling back from multi-day highs, tracking the sluggish performance in the US Treasury bond yields, as aggressive US interest rate cuts seem to have ebbed ahead of the release of Fed minutes and jobs data.
Gold price started off 2024 on the right footing and tested the $2,080 barrier in the first half of Tuesday’s trading before reversing sharply to settle below $2,060 amid a solid US Dollar uptick. Markets resorted to repositioning ahead of the critical US employment data and the Fed Minutes, fuelling a fresh uptrend in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The near-term technical outlook for Gold price remains more or less the same, as the rising trendline resistance, now at $2,100, remains a tough nut to crack for Gold price.
Ahead of that level, Gold buyers continue to run into offers near the $2,085 zone, making it a stiff resistance.
If Gold price manages to find a strong foothold above these resistance levels, the all-time high of $2,144 will be next on their radar.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator looks north above the midline, suggesting that the upside potential remains intact.
Adding credence to the bullish outlook, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is on the verge of cutting the 200-day SMA from below, portraying an impending Bull Cross.
On the downside, the iinitial support is seen at Friday’s low of $2,058, below which the $2,050 round figure could be probed.
The last line of defense for Gold buyers is aligned at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,038.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0950 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be watched closely by investors. Later in the day, the Fed will release December meeting minutes.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2650 as USD holds ground
After rising above 1.2650 in the early European morning, GBP/USD lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Tuesday's rebound as markets await key macroeconomic data releases.
Gold falls toward $2,050 as US yields stretch higher
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward $2,050 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to tick up in November after October downside surprise
The JOLTS will be released today by the BLS. The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in November, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.