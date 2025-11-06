Gold is trying hard to hold the previous rebound early Thursday, but sellers continue to lurk near the $4,000 mark, leaving the bright metal in a narrow range.

Gold awaits fresh directional and fundamental impetus

Despite Wednesday’s upswing, Gold remains in a consolidative mode for the eighth trading day in a row, following an 11% correction from record highs of $4,382, reached on October 20.

Gold struggles to capitalize on the recent move higher amid a return of risk appetite in Asian trades this Thursday, as strong US private sector employment data and earnings reports offset the record US government shutdown-induced broad US Dollar retreat.

Furthermore, upbeat US private data justify the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) recent less dovish stance on future interest rate cuts, boding ill for a non-yielding asset like Gold.

Data published by the ADP showed that US private payrolls increased by 42,000 jobs in October, exceeding expectations of a 25,000 gain, while the ISM Services PMI increased more than expected to 52.4 last month due to a solid jump in New Orders.

Markets now price in roughly 62% odds of the Fed lowering rates next month, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows, down from 69% seen before the data release.

That being said, Gold traders appear to be in search of a clear direction amid persisting bearish catalysts. However, the uncertainty around the government reopening and its potential economic impact, alongside the data drought keeps the downside cushioned in Gold.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart suggests that the near-term outlook for Gold appears neutral to bearish as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) flirts with the midline, while looking to reclaim.

The bullion is currently hovering near the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of the parabolic rise to the record high that began on August 19.

Buyers need to find a daily candlestick closing above the $4,000 mark to attempt another run toward the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,079.

Ahead of that resistance, strong offers will continue to lurk near the $4,050 psychological level.

On the downside, Gold could find demand once again near $3,930, a break below which would expose the $3,900 figure.

The next relevant supports are seen at the October 28 low of $3,887, followed by the $3,865-$3,850 demand area.

That zone is the confluence of the 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibo level of the same ascent.