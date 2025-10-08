TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,057.50

  • United States government shutdown faces critical deadline on October 15.
  • Federal Open Market Committee September minutes coming up next.
  • XAU/USD extends rally into unexplored territory, bullish despite extremely overbought.

Spot Gold surpassed the $4,050 threshold on Wednesday, establishing yet another record high. The bright metal kept rallying on the back of global political woes. The United States (US) government shutdown entered its eighth day, without signs of ending anytime soon.

Investors are looking at October 15 as a critical deadline, as it would be payday for active-duty military service members. In prior shutdowns, Congress passed separate bills to keep it funded, and it could also be the case this time, should Republicans and Democrats fail to agree on a funding bill. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated his threats of massive federal worker layoffs, blaming rival Democrats.

Meanwhile, market players gear up for the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes. The document should shed some light on policymakers' considerations when they decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) at their meeting in September. Additionally, it could offer some clues on what’s next for monetary policy.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The XAU/USD pair keeps rallying in the American afternoon, currently trading at around $4,055. The extreme overbought conditions persist in the daily chart, but also the strong bullish momentum. Technical indicators accelerated their advances, with the Momentum indicator heading north almost vertically and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator advancing beyond 87. At the same time, Gold is far above all bullish moving averages, with the closest one being the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around $3,785.

XAU/USD is also bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators aim higher in overbought levels, while the bright metal also runs far above all its moving averages. The 20 SMA gains additional traction but stands roughly $100 below the current level, reflecting solid buying interest.

Support levels: 4,040.40 4,021.90 4,015.10

Resistance levels: 4,070.00 4,085.00 4,100.00

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers