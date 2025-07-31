XAU/USD Current price: $3,295.59
- Mounting global trade tensions maintain the US Dollar on the winning side.
- The United States will release the July Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
- XAU/USD could reach lower lows before the end of the week.
The XAU/USD pair bottomed at $3,268.08 on Wednesday, setting a fresh July low after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision. The US Dollar (USD) also benefit from upbeat local data indicating the economy grew at a faster-than-anticipated pace in the second quarter of the year, while price pressures in the same period eased.
The USD rally came to a halt in Asia, but the American currency retained most of its gains, barely correcting near-term overbought conditions, helping Gold correct towards the $3,415 price zone, but quickly retraced back below the $3,300 mark amid renewed USD strength.
The Greenback found its footing on a souring market mood amid renewed global trade tensions. As the August 1 deadline looms, trade deals are nowhere to be found. In fact, US President Donald Trump announced massive 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports, and an equal levy on all imports of semi-finished copper products and copper-intensive derivative products on Wednesday. Furthermore, he said that it would be “very hard” to clinch a deal with Canada after the country backed statehood for Palestine.
The week will end with a bang, as the US will publish the July Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Market players anticipate that the US added 110K new job positions in July, below the 147K gained in June. The Unemployment Rate is expected to have ticked higher, from 4.1% to 4.2%. Additionally, wage inflation, as measured by Average Hourly Earnings, is expected to have risen by 0.3% in the month and by 3.8% from a year earlier, higher than the 0.2% and 3.7% respectively posted in June.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it holds on to modest intraday gains in the $3,290 price zone. The same chart shows a bullish 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) is partially losing its bullish momentum while offering dynamic support at around $3,268.00. The same chart shows the 20 SMA remains flat above the current level, while technical indicators head south with uneven strength within negative levels.
The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD has room to extend its slide. A firmly bearish 20 SMA provides intraday resistance while falling further below the 100 and 200 SMAs. At the same time, technical indicators resumed their slides after failing to overcome their midlines, presenting sharp downward slopes.
Support levels: 3,281.90 3,268.00 3,246.20
Resistance levels: 3,311.15 3,328.60 3,345.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up pace, flirts with 1.1450
EUR/USD now gathers some fresh steam and manages to retest the 1.1450 zone in resposne to some loss of momentum in the Greenback on Thursday. Indeed, spot has recovered traction after initially falling to around the 1.1400 level as investors digested the Fed's decision and positive statistics from the US employment market and PCE readings.
GBP/USD rebounds from lows, back above 1.3200
GBP/USD now alternates gains with losses in the low-1.3200s, reversing an early pullback to the 1.3180 zone. Meanwhile, Cable's inconclusive tone is accompanied by some renewed selling pressuron on the the US Dollar in the wake of US data releases.
Gold faces some selling bias, confronts $3,300
Gold is now struggling to extend its rebound further north of the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal maintain its bullish bias in tandem with declining US yields across the spectrum and some tepid losses in the Greenback.
Bitcoin extends consolidation as whale buying, regulatory clarity boost sentiment
Bitcoin price has been consolidating within the $116,000-$120,000 range for 16 days. Whale wallets continue their buying spree and OTC balance reaches record lows. JPMorgan and Coinbase sign a deal to link customers’ bank accounts to their crypto wallets directly.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.