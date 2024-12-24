Gold price reverses the previous decline but remains in a familiar range early Tuesday.

The US Dollar holds the latest upswing alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid thin trading.

Gold price remains a ‘sell-on-bounce’ trade amid bearish daily RSI, stuck between two key SMAs.

Gold price is attempting another run higher while defending the $2,600 threshold early Tuesday. In doing so, Gold price replicates the recovery moves seen in Monday’s trading, which eventually fizzled out on a broad US Dollar (USD) comeback in tandem with US Treasury bond yields.

Gold price looks to extend range play amid light trading

The further upside in Gold price could remain limited as the Greenback stays supported by the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish tilt at its December policy meeting. Expectations of higher-for-longer US interest rates continue to underpin the US Treasury bond yields and the USD, rendering negative for the non-interest-bearing Gold price.

The US central bank lowered policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% range last week, as widely expected. However, the Fed’s Statement of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called Dot Plot, predicted two quarter-percentage-point rate reductions by the end of 2025. That is half a percentage point less in policy easing next year than officials anticipated as of September. Rising inflation expectations on the back of US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist policies call for higher interest rates.

Additionally, markets prefer to hold the US currency in a Christmas holiday-curtailed week, where trading volumes will likely thin out heading into the New Year festive season. Thin market conditions could exaggerate moves across the financial markets, with investors seeking safety in the Greenback.

Therefore, the Gold price remains a good selling opportunity on recovery attempts going forward, barring the unexpected flaring up of any conflicts in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine. Gold traders will remain at the mercy of the market sentiment and the US Dollar dynamics, refraining from placing any fresh directional bets on the bright metal.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Technically, Gold price remains more or less the same from a short-term perspective so long as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds below the 50 level.

Currently, Gold's price defends the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $2,611 while it continues to face sellers at the 21-day SMA of $2,642.

Acceptance above the 21-day SMA is needed to negate the bearish momentum, which will call for a test of the 50-day SMA at $2,668.

Further up, the $2,700 mark will come into play.

If Gold buyers give up, a sustained break below the 100-day SMA resistance-turned-support at $2,611 will put the monthly low of $2,583 to the test.

The next relevant supports are November 15 and 14 lows at $2,555 and $2,537, respectively, could come into play.