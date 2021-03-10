Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains at the mercy of US bond yields, US CPI eyed

- Gold staged a solid bounce from multi-month lows and rallied over 2% on Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive.
- The underlying bullish sentiment kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
Gold witnessed some aggressive short-covering move from nine-month lows and rallied around $40, or over 2% on Tuesday. The strong move up marked the biggest one-day rise since January 4 and was sponsored by a combination of factors – lower bond yields and weaker US dollar. Expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb the rapid rise in long-term borrowing cost led to a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Retreating US bond yields prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table, which provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity.
The XAU/USD finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets turned out to be a key factor that kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven precious metal. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by expectations that successful COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and massive US fiscal spending will lead to a powerful rebound in the economy. The House of Representatives is expected to provide the final approval to a much-awaited $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package proposed by US President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, some investors see a real risk of an overheated US economy and higher inflation in the back of the planned spending by the Bide Administration. Given that gold is considered as a hedge against inflation, Wednesday's release of the US CPI report will now play a key role in influencing the near-term trajectory. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the USD price dynamics and the US bond yields will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight recovery might still be categorized as a corrective bounce from oversold conditions and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the $1740 region. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the commodity near the $1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint. That said, a sustained move beyond will suggests that the metal has bottomed out and set the stage for some meaningful recovery in the near-term.
On the flip side, the $1700 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the $1685-83 region, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the fall towards June 2020 swing lows, around the $1670 level before eventually dropping to the next relevant support near the $1650 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
