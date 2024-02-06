XAU/USD Current price: 2,036.90
- Financial markets completed bets on delayed rate cuts, USD demand eased.
- Federal Reserve speakers stand out in an otherwise quiet week.
- XAU/USD trimmed part of its latest losses, turned technically neutral.
Spot Gold recovers ground on Monday as demand for the US Dollar receded. The XAU/USD pair trades near an intraday high of $2,038.17, recovering some of the ground shed in the last few days. Financial markets are all about delayed rate cuts following central bankers from around the globe pouring cold water on investors’ expectations of tighter monetary policies. On Tuesday, it was the turn of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to join the cautious stance, as policymakers decided to leave the door open for additional hikes should conditions require it.
Meanwhile, solid US macroeconomic data further undermined the odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) cut. As a result, government bond yields rallied, backing the US Dollar. By Tuesday, it seems investors have completed repositioning in this new scenario. Bonds recovered, and yields retreated, limiting demand for the USD.
Data-wise, the macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer these days, although multiple Fed speakers will be on the wires. Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, will be on the wires later in the day.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the XAU/USD pair is neutral, according to the daily chart. Technical indicators have turned north, hovering around their midlines, without enough momentum to confirm another leg north. At the same time, the pair seesaws around a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently at around $2,030.40. On a positive note, XAU/USD develops well above its longer moving averages, with the 100 SMA advancing above the 200 SMA, suggesting the risk skews to the upside in the longer term.
In the near term, the odds for another leg north seem more limited. XAU/USD recovered above a flat 100 SMA, but it’s currently batting a bearish 20 SMA, unable to extend gains beyond the level. Finally, technical indicators are correcting oversold conditions, yet remain within negative levels. Gold could have better chances if the pair advances beyond $2,039.60, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 2,022.75 2,009.10 1,988.90
Resistance levels: 2,039.60 2,053.10 2.065.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0750 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by the bullish opening in Wall Street, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to gains 1.2600 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in positive territory above 1.2600 in the American session on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the improving risk mood doesn't allow the USD to gather strength and supports the pair.
Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains
Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north.
Sandbox price trades sideways ahead of $88 million Valentine’s token unlock
Sandbox has scheduled a $94.42 million unlock on February 14. The token is currently in a downward trend and further decline is likely with the likely release of 205.59 million tokens in SAND’s circulating supply.
The Feds are singing the same song: No need to hurry on that first rate cut
Today in the US we have the 10-year auction, the trade deficit (likely a tad better) and another slew of Fed speakers. So far the Feds are singing the same song—no need to hurry on that first rate cut.