TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish potential seems intact ahead of US PCE Price Index

  • USD/JPY attracts sellers for the third consecutive day amid the divergent BoJ-Fed expectations.
  • The BoJ is seen raising rates in December, while the Fed could lower borrowing costs next week.
  • Bearish traders, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait for the crucial US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish potential seems intact ahead of US PCE Price Index
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair prolongs its recent well-established downtrend for the third consecutive day and drops to a three-week low during the early part of the European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative outperformance amid rising bets for further policy normalization by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, languishes near its lowest level since late October amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and turns out to be another factor exerting pressure on the currency pair.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the likelihood of the central bank's economic and price projections being met is rising. Ueda added that real interest rates were deeply negative, and another hike would still leave borrowing costs low. This was seen as the clearest hint so far of an impending rate hike. Moreover, Ueda appears to have successfully navigated his first major political hurdle under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and secured a broad acceptance for a quarter-point interest rate hike, to 0.75%, at the end of the December 18-19 monetary policy meeting.

This helps offset Friday's dismal macro data, which showed that Household Spending in Japan unexpectedly fell 2.9% YoY in October, marking the fastest pace of decline since January 2024. This fueled concerns about the economic outlook, though it did little to dent the bullish sentiment surrounding the JPY amid prospects for further BoJ tightening. Furthermore, PM Takaichi's reflationary push and massive spending plan, to be funded by new debt issuance, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) to its strongest level since 2007 on Thursday. Moreover, 20-year and 30-year JGB yields reached levels not seen since 1999.

The resultant narrowing of the yield differential between Japan and other major economies contributes to driving flows towards the lower-yielding JPY. Meanwhile, the USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight recovery, led by a duo of upbeat US labor market reports, amid bets for another interest rate cut by the Fed in December. Global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said that planned job cuts declined 53%, to 71,321 in November. Separately, the US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 191K in the week ended November 29, or the lowest level in more than three years, which eased fears of a sharp deterioration in labor market conditions.

Market players, however, are still pricing in an over 85% probability that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25-basis-points (bps) at its upcoming policy meeting next week. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to the BoJ's hawkish outlook and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. That said, bears seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register weekly losses and extend the recent retracement slide from a multi-month peak, touched in November.

USD/JPY 1-hour chart

Technical Outlook

The recent repeated failures to move back above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and acceptance below the 155.00 psychological mark favor the USD/JPY bears. Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and back the case for a further depreciating move. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 154.00 mark, en route to the mid-November swing low, around the 153.60 area, looks like a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 155.00 mark is likely to confront a stiff barrier near the 155.40 region, or the 100-hour SMA. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 156.00 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further move up to the next relevant hurdle near the 156.60-156.65 region and the 157.00 round figure.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD now loses some traction and slips back to the area of daily lows around 1.1630 on the back of a mild bounce in the US Dollar. Fresh US data, including the September PCE inflation numbers and the latest read on December consumer sentiment, didn’t really move the needle, so the pair is still on course to finish the week with a respectable gain.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD is struggling to keep its daily advance, coming under fresh pressure and retreating to the 1.3320 zone following a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback. Even though US consumer sentiment surprised to the upside, the US Dollar isn’t getting much love, as traders are far more interested in what the Fed will say next week.

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold is now losing the grip and receding to the key $4,200 region per troy ounce following some signs of life in the Greenback and a marked bounce in US Treasury yields across the board. The positive outlook for the precious metal, however, remains underpinned by steady bets for extra easing by the Fed.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Ethereum remains above $3,100, reflecting positive sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on December 10.

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Fed rate cut widely expected; dot plot and overall meeting rhetoric also matter. Risk appetite is supported by Fed rate cut expectations; cryptos show signs of life. RBA, BoC and SNB also meet; chances of surprises are relatively low.

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers