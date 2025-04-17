XAU/USD Current price: $3,315.82
- The European Central Bank trimmed interest rates as expected in the April meeting.
- US President Donald Trump threatened to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
- XAU/USD corrective declines keep attracting buyers, higher highs still in sight.
Gold price retreated further from its record high on Thursday, trading as low as $3,284.10 early in the American session. The US Dollar (USD) maintained its bearish bias against all major rivals throughout the day, with XAU/USD easing on the back of profit-taking. The pair, however, bounced from the mentioned low and regained the $3,300 mark ahead of the long Easter weekend.
It was quite a busy day, despite limited reactions across the FX board. On the one hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, ECB officials trimmed the three benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) each. Officials refrained from giving clear hints on what’s next for monetary policy, yet highlighted the risks related to the trade war while noting uncertainty remains high.
On the other hand, United States (US) President Donald Trump jumped into social media and took aim at Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, complaining he is moving too slow on interest rate cuts while stating that his "termination cannot come fast enough."
Trump's words came as an answer to Powell's speech on Wednesday, warning of the potential consequences of the Trump administration's trade war, while reiterating that the central bank plans to hold interest rates steady for now.
On a positive note, the White House welcomed talks with Mexico and Canada regarding a trade deal, albeit no specific details were offered.
Other than that, Wall Street trades mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sharply down but the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 holding on to modest gains.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it posted a higher high and a higher low, maintaining the bullish trend alive despite the intraday slide. At the same time, technical indicators eased from extreme readings, but remain in overbought territory. Finally, the pair trades above all its moving averages, with a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at $3,114.60.
Support levels:3,317.20 3,305.65 3,292.80
Resistance levels 3,335.00 3,350.00 3,375.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: A challenge of the 2025 peaks looms closer
AUD/USD rose further, coming closer to the key resistance zone around 0.6400 despite the strong rebound in the Greenback and the mixed performance in the risk-associated universe. The pair’s solid price action was also propped up by a firm jobs report in Oz.
EUR/USD gathers strength above 1.1350, ECB cuts interest rates by 25 bps
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buyers to near 1.1370 during the early Asian session on Friday. The concerns over the economic impact of tariffs continue to drag the US Dollar lower against the Euro.
Gold bounces off daily lows, back near $3,320
The prevailing risk-on mood among traders challenges the metal’s recent gains and prompts a modest knee-jerk in its prices on Thursday. After bottoming out near the $3,280 zone per troy ounce, Gold prices are now reclaiming the $3,320 area in spite of the stronger Greenback.
Binance CEO affirms company's involvement in advising countries on Bitcoin Reserve
Binance CEO Richard Teng shared in a report on Thursday that the cryptocurrency exchange has advised different governments on crypto regulations and the need to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.