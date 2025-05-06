XAU/USD Current price: $3,415.71
- Hopes the US will reach trade deals with other nations partially lifted the market mood.
- Market players await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision scheduled for Wednesday.
- XAU/USD is technically bullish and poised to revisit the $3,500 mark.
Spot Gold trades above the $3,400 mark on Tuesday, helped by broad US Dollar’s (USD) weakness and a sour market mood. Risk-off hit during European trading hours amid political noise in Germany. Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader who won the election over two months ago, was unable to secure a majority in parliament to become chancellor in a first round of voting, finally succeeding in a second attempt.
Wall Street started the day with a soft tone, but managed to trim part of its intraday losses mid-American afternoon, following comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump regarding progress in trade deals. In a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said he wants to be friends with Canada, and anticipates a big announcement coming in the next few days, following a “very friendly conversation.”
Trump also referred to potential trade deals with other nations and upcoming talks with China. However, his words lacked substance, and US indexes keep trading in the red at the time of writing.
Adding to the dismal sentiment, market players are in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold amid uncertainty about the impact of Trump’s levies on the economy. Policymakers are also concerned tariffs could put upward pressure on inflation, and hence, refuse to trim interest rates, something that “frustrated” President Trump recently, and ended up putting at doubt Fed’s independence.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it is sharply up for a second consecutive day, and on its way to re-test the record high at $3,500.14. The pair develops well above a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at $3,275.80, while the 100 and 200 SMAs gain upward traction far below the shorter one. At the same time, technical indicators head firmly higher after bouncing from around their midlines, anticipating higher highs ahead.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, Gold is on its way to extend its advance. The pair trades well above all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining upward traction and about to cross above the 100 SMA. Even further, the XAU/USD pair pressures intraday highs in the $3,410 region, while technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes within overbought levels.
Support levels: 3,392.25 3,277.60 3,263.10
Resistance levels: 3,430.20 3,444.25 3,468.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
