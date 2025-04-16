XAU/USD Current price: $3,329.78
- Renewed trade tensions between the US and China fuel demand for safety.
- Fitch Ratings lowered its forecast for world growth amid the trade war escalation.
- XAU/USD retains gains near record highs, rally far from over.
As the trade war resumed, so did Gold’s rally. The XAU/USD pair traded as high as $3,333.10 in the American afternoon on Wednesday, a fresh record high. Tensions between the United States (US) and China escalated after US President Donald Trump said China could face levies up to 245%, as a result of Beijing's retaliatory actions.
Additionally, Trump launched an investigation into the "national security risks posed by US reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products."
As a result, Fitch Ratings published a report stating that it has sharply lowered its forecasts for world growth in response to the severe escalation in the global trade war. In a special update to its quarterly Global Economic Outlook, Fitch has cut world growth in 2025 by 0.4pp and China and US growth by 0.5pp from the March edition.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The XAU/USD pair trades near its record high, and the daily chart supports another leg north. Technical indicators aim firmly north within overbought readings, while the pair remains far above all bullish moving averages. The 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently hovers around $3,100, turning into a strong mid-term dynamic support should Gold finally correct lower.
The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum indicator heads north well above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates at around 80, reflecting extreme overbought conditions yet far from suggesting XAU/USD may change course anytime soon. At the same time, the 20 SMA keeps advancing firmly higher, far above the longer ones, in line with the dominant bullish trend.
Support levels: 3,317.20 3,305.65 3,292.80
Resistance levels: 3,335.00 3,350.00 3,375.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
