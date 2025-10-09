TRENDING:
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $3,958.49

  • Financial markets entered panic mode after another batch of missing US data.
  • The US Senate failed once again to pass a funding bill to lift the shutdown
  • XAU/USD collapsed on broad US Dollar demand, lower lows at sight.

Spot Gold retreated from the record high of $4,059.36 posted on Wednesday, and plunged below the $4,000 mark in the American session. Broad US Dollar (USD) demand amid risk aversion dominates financial boards on Thursday, with fears revolving around the extended United States (US) government shutdown.

The US missed the release of another batch of employment-related data amid the shutdown, after another failed attempt to pass a funding bill on Thursday. The Senate rejected both the Democratic and the Republican bills, after holding a seventh round of voting.

 Wall Street is under strong selling pressure, with the three major indexes trading in the red, also reflecting the market concerns. As for the Greenback, it stands victorious across the FX board, particularly firmer against commodity-linked currencies.

Other than that, speculative interest seems to have ignore the latest headlines related to the Gaza war. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal. The first phase is still to be approved by the Israeli Security cabinet, with a ceasefire expected within 24 hours of such approval. President Trump expects the remaining hostages to be released early next week.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The XAU/USD pair fell towards the $3,950 area, maintaining the bearish momentum. Technical readings in the daily chart indicate that the metal is correcting extreme overbought conditions, but still far from confirming an interim top. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads sharply lower, but holds above the 70 level. At the same time, moving averages maintain their sharp bullish slopes far below the current level, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently standing at around $3,800.

The near-term picture, however is bearish. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators crossed below their midlines, with the Momentum heading south almost vertically. At the same time, XAU/USD fell below a now flat 20 SMA, providing dynamic resistance at around $4,001.00. Finally, the longer moving averages maintain their upward slopes far below the current level, limiting the bearish scope in the longer term.

 Support levels: 3,944.60 3,931.90 3,918.70

Resistance levels: 3,984.00 4,001.00 4,020.00

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD crashes to 1.3300 as risk-off sentiment drives Greenback gains

GBP/USD crashes to 1.3300 as risk-off sentiment drives Greenback gains

GBP/USD accelerated into the bearish side on Thursday, falling nearly eight-tenths of one percent and sending Cable bids into the 1.3300 handle for the first time since early August. Broad-market investor sentiment is beginning to crumble amid the ongoing US government shutdown, which shows no signs of slowing.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

