XAU/USD Current price: $3,297.87
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have lots to explain today.
- Encouraging United States data fueled demand for the American currency.
- XAU/USD broke below the $3,300 level and could reach the $3,260 region.
Gold trades below the $3,300 mark shedding ground on the back of broad US Dollar’s (USD) strength. The Greenback maintained a strong footing ever since the week started, helped by encouraging headlines related to trade deals. However, the USD soared on Wednesday, following the release of unexpectedly encouraging United States (US) data and ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement.
Speculative interest welcomed news indicating that the US economy grew at a faster than anticipated pace in the second quarter of the year, while inflationary pressures in the same period eased. Even further, employment-related figures kept pointing at a solid labor market, which may be a bit of a concern for the Fed, but in general means the world’s largest economy is much healthier than feared.
The US ADP Employment Change report showed that the private sector added 104K new positions in July, much better than the 78K expected, and well-above the -33K expected. More relevant, the flash estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product surpassed expectations, as the economy expanded at an annual rate of 3% in the second quarter, much better than the 2.4% anticipated or the -0.5% from Q1.
Finally, The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, indicated easing inflationary pressures as the index rose by 2.5% in the three months to June, down from the 3.5% posted in Q1.
XAU/USD remains pressured as investors gear up for the Fed announcement. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep interest rates on hold, floating between 4.25% and 4.50%. The central bank will release a statement with policymakers reasoning behind the decision. Finally, Chair Jerome Powell will offer a press conference, to further clarify officials’ stance.
Given that the decision has been long ago priced in, the focus will be on Powell’s words, and any hint he may give on future monetary policy decisions.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) provides intraday resistance for a third consecutive day, rejecting advances at around $3,345. The 100 SMA, in the meantime, provides support at around $3,263.00, a potential bearish target should the USD keeps gaining ground. Finally technical indicators turned south below their midlines, supporting a downward extension.
The near-term picture is bearish. The 4-hour chart for the XAU/USD shows technical indicators head firmly south within negative levels, while the pair plummeted below all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently at around $3,325.00, extending its slide below directionless and converging 100 and 200 SMAs.
Support levels: 3,287.30 3,274.05 3,249.60
Resistance levels: 3,311.15 3,328.60 3,345.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.