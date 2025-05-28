- Gold prices dropped for the third day in a row on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar extended its trade-led recovery to multi-day highs.
- Alleviated trade jitters and a stronger US Dollar weighed on the yellow metal.
Gold prices added to the weekly leg lower on Wednesday, breaking below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on the back of the persistent recovery in the US Dollar (USD) and the mild bounce in US yields across different time frames.
Absent relevant data releases on both sides of the Atlantic midweek, the better tone in the Greenback prevailed once again, putting the precious metal under extra downward pressure.
It is worth mentioning that the improved sentiment around the Greenback resurged almost exclusively after President Donald Trump pushed back the deadline for US-EU trade talks to July 9 on Monday.
Also adding to the Dollar’s appeal, the most-watched Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly rose to 98.0 in May, also showing a marked improvement in the Expectations Index, which measures short-term expectations for income, economic activity, and employment.
The corrective day in the yellow metal also comes in tandem with the small pullback seen in the major US stock markets.
Meanwhile, investors are expected to closely follow the publication of the FOMC Minutes of the May 6-7 meeting. At that gathering, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, while Chief Jerome Powell delivered his usual cautious tone at the press conference.
Gold's short-term technical forecast
A fresh bullish bias might bring Gold back to its May high of $3,438 (May 7), which is just ahead of the all-time high of $3,500 (April 22).
The continuation of the selling bias could prompt the metal to visit the transitory 55-day SMA at $3,196, followed by the May low of $3,120 (May 15) and the short-term 100-day SMA at $3,031.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased below 52, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 15 shows that the trend lacks strength.
XAUUSD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces extra consolidation around the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD remained on the back foot for the third day in a row, coming under extra downside pressure and approaching the key 0.6400 support on the back of the unabated recovery in the US Dollar. Steady optimism on the trade front also lent extra legs to the Greenback.
EUR/USD: The hunt for a stronger catalyst
Sellers remained in control of the sentiment surrounding the risk complex on Wednesday. Against that, EUR/USD built on Tuesday’s losses and broke below the 1.1300 support to reach three-day lows amid the intense rebound in the Greenback. Helping the US Dollar, in the meantime, the FOMC Minutes delivered a cautious tone.
Gold bounces off lows, retargets $3,300
After bottoming out near the $3,290 level per troy ounce, Gold is now attempting a move to the $3,300 zone amid marginal gains and despite the persistent buying pressure sustaining the US Dollar. Rising US yields, in the meantime, continue to cap the upside potential of the yellow metal.
Bitcoin retreats despite GameStop and K33 Treasury boost
Bitcoin (BTC) slips towards $107,000 on Wednesday, despite GameStop's purchase of 4,710 BTC, worth approximately $508 million, and K33's plan to launch its Bitcoin treasury.
Bitcoin hovers above $108,000, but analysts warn against the next BTC drop
Bitcoin hovers above key support at $108,000. Analysts at Bitunix warn that a price crash could occur, citing the potential for a liquidity sweep below this level following last week's large-scale liquidations in BTC derivatives markets.