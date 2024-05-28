XAU/USD Current price: $2,357.41
- US Consumer Confidence unexpectedly surged in May, according to CB.
- Federal Reserve officials maintained a cautious tone about inflation progress.
- XAU/USD turned neutral in the near term, needs to conquer the $2,360 threshold.
Gold kept recovering on the broad US Dollar's weakness and regardless of the market mood, with XAU/USD trading around $2,360. The Greenback enjoyed temporal demand at the beginning of the American session, following the release of upbeat data.
The United States (US) released the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which improved to 7.4% in March, beating expectations. Also, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly improved in May to 102.0 from an upwardly revised 97.5 in April. The Present Situation sub-index increased to 143.1 from 140.6 previously, while the Expectations sub-index rose to 74.6 from 68.8, still below the 80 threshold, which usually signals a recession ahead.
Wall Street, however, could not take advantage of the news. Following the dismal performance of their overseas counterparts, US indexes trade with a mixed tone, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipping in the red, the S&P500 hovering around its opening level, and the Nasdaq Composite up 82 points.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials delivered cautious words about inflation. On the one hand, Governor Michelle Bownan said she would have supported either waiting to slow the quantitative tightening pace or a more tapered slowing in balance sheet run-off. On the other, Minneapolis Fed's President Neel Kashkari said the US economy has remained remarkably resilient and that he does not see a need to hurry to cut rates. He added that policymakers should not rule anything out on the monetary policy path and that he would prefer to see more months of positive inflation data before a rate cut.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD is up for a third consecutive day. In the daily chart, technical indicators have partially lost their upward strength but hold within positive levels. At the same time, the pair is hovering around a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the longer moving averages head firmly north, far below the current level. The overall stance is positive, albeit the momentum is missing.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD has turned neutral. The Momentum indicator is flat, just above its 100 level, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims marginally higher at around 49. The 20 SMA heads south below the longer ones, yet the pair met intraday support around it, while a mildly bullish 100 SMA acts as dynamic resistance around $2,360.
Support levels: 2,340.20 2,325.30 2,307.10
Resistance levels: 2,364.00 2,372.90 2,384.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Beware of the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD came under heightened downside pressure in response to extra traction in the Greenback, always in line with rising US yields and expectations of a delayed interest rate cut by the Fed.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Bitcoin outlook: Near-term bias to remain bullish above 66K
Bitcoin stands at the back foot following repeated failure to clear psychological 70K barrier, though near-term action is still holding within a range (66915/71933), part of larger consolidation below new record high and moving in a sideways mode.
The People's Bank of China says, “Don't worry, be happy”
The Dollar rebounds on Tuesday, but Gold & Silver ignore the Dollar move. Good Day... And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Well, it did indeed look as though my beloved Cardinals were dragging the line in Monday's game