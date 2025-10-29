TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

  • Gold attempts a bounce toward $4,000 early Wednesday, pausing the recent steep correction from record highs.  
  • The US Dollar holds recovery from weekly troughs, eyes Fed policy announcements for fresh trades.
  • Gold appears at a critical juncture as the daily RSI battles the 50 level while the 50% Fibo support at $3,850 holds.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Gold is replicating Tuesday’s Asian bounce toward the $4,000 mark early Wednesday as traders look to cash in on the recent sharp correction from record highs of $4,382 ahead of the critical US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.  

Gold: Will the rebound last on the Fed outcome?

Having lost another 3.5% of its value so far this week, Gold is attempting a tepid recovery on profit book, as markets resort to pre-Fed repositioning.

However, the further upside in Gold appears capped by easing US-China trade concerns and the ongoing risk rally on global stocks.

Heading into the crucial meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Trump said that he expects to lower fentanyl linked tariffs on China, while reiterating, “I think we are going to have a great meeting with Xi.”

The near-term direction in Gold could be driven by the Fed policy announcements and the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to lower the key interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps), following the “risk management cut” in September. As the rate decision is fully priced in, the focus will be on the voting composition and any hints from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on future rate reductions.

Markets expect a 9-3 vote split, as Fed Governor Stephen Miran is again expected to dissent in favor of a 50 bps cut, while board members Goolsbee and Musalem are seen leaning in favor of rates on hold.

In case the vote count surprises with 10-2 or 11-1 in favor of a 25 bps rate cut and/ or Powell underscores the increasing downside risks to the labor market, that is likely to be perceived as dovish. This scenario is set to revive the record-setting rally for the non-yielding bullion.

However, Gold could accelerate its corrective downside if the vote split comes out hawkish, watering down hopes of further rate cuts, especially for the December meeting.

All in all, the Fed statement and Powell’s words will be closely scrutinized for the central bank’s outlook on inflation, growth and labor market amid the US government shutdown-driven data drought.

But markets could continue to remain wary ahead of Thursday’s Trump-Xi meeting.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart shows that Gold price has sustained its rebound from near the critical support at $3,847, which is the 50% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the parabolic rise that began in mid-August.

However, it is critical for buyers to recapture the $4,000 round figure to negate the near tern bearish bias.

The important resistance levels to watch out for on a dovish Fed are $4,000 and the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,064, followed by $4,129 – the 23.6% Fibo level of the same ascent.

In case of a less dovish Fed outcome, Gold could once again challenge the abovementioned 50% Fibo support at $3,847,  below which the 50-day SMA at $3,795 aligns.

The last line of defense for buyers is seen at the $3,721, which the 61.8% Fibo level (Golden ratio).

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flatlining close to the 50 threshold, suggesting a lack of clear trading incentives in the bright metal.

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Next release: Wed Oct 29, 2025 18:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 4%

Previous: 4.25%

Source: Federal Reserve

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD fell steeply during Wednesday’s American market session, extending a decline through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and pushing Cable positioning even further into bear country. GBP/USD has closed in the red for eight of the last nine consecutive trading days, pushing the Pound Sterling into a -2.46% swing against the US Dollar top-to-bottom.

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold surrenders its daily advance and returns to the $3,950 region per troy ounce amid the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and the equally strong uptick in US Treasury yields following Chief Powell’s press conference and the Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, awaiting the first moves of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new cabinet. Market hopes that the BoJ will continue normalising its monetary policy remain intact, and some central bank policymakers have confirmed that theory. 

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers