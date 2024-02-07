XAU/USD Current price: 2,037.05
- Without relevant macroeconomic data, the focus stays on Fed’s speakers.
- The US Dollar stays under moderate selling pressure, XAU/USD reaches a fresh weekly high.
- XAU/USD gained momentum with Wall Street’s opening, needs to break through the intraday high.
Spot Gold spent the first half of the day trading lifeless in the $2,030 price zone, picking up some steam after Wall Street’s opening. XAU/USD jumped to $2,044.64 as the positive tone of Wall Street undermined demand for the US Dollar. The Greenback stayed on the back foot for most of the day, although it posted limited losses against most major rivals amid the absence of first-tier events.
Market players are repositioning after major central banks’ monetary policy announcements, most of which included pouring cold water on rate cut hopes. Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers are flooding the wires this week, and despite a generalized optimism regarding inflation moving in the right direction, policymakers also warned about the dangers of moving too early or too fast.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields shed early gains, also weighing on the USD. The 10-year Treasury note offered as much as 4.13% ahead of the opening, now down to 4.09%, unchanged on the day.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD trades around $2,040, posting gains for a second consecutive day. Technical readings offer a neutral stance. In the daily chart, technical indicators hover around their midlines without directional strength. At the same time, the pair barely holds above a directionless 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), although the longer ones maintain their upward slopes well below the current level.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside. XAU/USD surged above its 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), with the shorter one maintaining its bearish slope. At the same time, technical indicators crossed their midlines into positive territory, with moderated upward strength. Gold would need to run past the aforementioned intraday high to maintain the positive bias in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 2,022.75 2,009.10 1,988.90
Resistance levels: 2,044.60 2,053.10 2.065.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0750 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by the bullish opening in Wall Street, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to gains 1.2600 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in positive territory above 1.2600 in the American session on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the improving risk mood doesn't allow the USD to gather strength and supports the pair.
Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains
Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north.
Sandbox price trades sideways ahead of $88 million Valentine’s token unlock
Sandbox has scheduled a $94.42 million unlock on February 14. The token is currently in a downward trend and further decline is likely with the likely release of 205.59 million tokens in SAND’s circulating supply.
The Feds are singing the same song: No need to hurry on that first rate cut
Today in the US we have the 10-year auction, the trade deficit (likely a tad better) and another slew of Fed speakers. So far the Feds are singing the same song—no need to hurry on that first rate cut.