XAU/USD Current price: $2,350.55
- The US Producer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in March.
- The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged in April.
- XAU/USD resumes its advance and aims to challenge the record high.
Spot Gold recovered some of the ground lost on Wednesday and trades near its daily high at $2,350.69. XAU/USD showed little reaction to Thursday’s headlines as the European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled its decision on monetary policy. On the one hand, the central bank left its monetary policy unchanged, as expected. On the other hand, officials maintain a cautious but optimistic stance, paving the way for a rate cut next summer. President Christine Lagarde repeated they remain data-dependent but noted, “We will get a lot more data by June.”
Meanwhile, the United States (US) reported that the March Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.2% MoM and 2.1% YoY, below expectations. The core annual PP was up 2.4%, above the 2.3% expected and the 2.1% posted in February. Also, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 5 were up by 211K better than the 215K expected and easing from the previous 222K. The US Dollar shed some ground with the slower-than-anticipated PPI but resumed it after Wall Street’s opening, as stock could not retain the initial momentum.
Stock markets trade mixed, but overall, the market is in a sour mood. The US Dollar extended its advance against most major rivals to fresh weekly highs, while the fact that Gold remains afloat indicates continued demand for safety.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for XAU/USD shows the risk remains skewed to the upside. Technical indicators have resumed their advances in overbought territory after pulling back from extreme readings. At the same time, the pair develops above all its moving averages, which retain their upward slopes.
The near-term picture supports another leg north. In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is extending its recovery above a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the longer moving averages keep heading north far below the current level. The Momentum indicator struggles to recover above the 100 level, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims north around 59, reflecting increased buying interest.
Support levels: 2.327.65 2,319.20 2,303.80
Resistance levels: 2,354.70 2,365.25 2,380.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
