XAU/USD Current price: $1,793.20
- US Treasury yields decline on Monday ahead of US inflation data, helping gold.
- US dollar fails to hold to gains, DXY retreats from weekly highs back toward 92.50
- XAU/USD remains neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, under the 20-SMA.
Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses, holding within the recent range between $1,780 a troy ounce and $1,802. XAU/USD did not reach levels above $1,800, but it managed to rebound from $1,785, alleviating the bearish pressure. The move higher was boosted by a slide of the greenback. After a positive start of the week, DXY hit the highest level in two weeks and then turned to the downside, boosting gold.
No economic reports were released in the US on Monday. The focus is on Tuesday’s US CPI numbers for August that could weigh on Federal Reserve’s monetary policy expectations. The index is expected to show an increase of 0.4%, after rising 0.5% in July. No comments from Fed’s officials will be heard this week ahead of the September 21-22 FOMC meeting. US yields moved modestly to the downside on Monday, with the 10-year holding above 1.30%.
Gold price short-term technical outlook
Gold prices continue to move in a range in the short-term with support at $1,780/85 and resistance around $1,800. The bias is to the downside as price remains under the 20-day simple moving average. Technical indicators in the daily chart show Momentum under 100 and the RSI steady. A close above $1,805 would increase the odds of a more strong recovery. The next resistance stands at $1,815; above attention would turn again to the critical barrier around $1,833.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD remains sideways. Indicators are modestly bullish, with price above the 20-SMA and technical indicators recovering from lows. Still, the upside seems limited and capped at around $1,800. A more positive sign would emerge with a breakout above $1,805. If the support around $1,780 is broken, it could trigger volatility and a quick decline to $1,770.
Support levels: 1,784.55 1,769.50 1,760.00 1,747.00
Resistance levels: 1,795 1,805.00 1,815.00 1,820.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, recapturing lost ground as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar loses demand. Worries about the German elections weighed on the euro earlier.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3850 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, up from the lows as the dollar retreats. Earlier, the pound was on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD trapped in clear range, ready to explode
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD has support at $1,794, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 100-1h and more.
Walmart says Litecoin partnership is fake, cryptos tumble from the highs
Walmart has announced a partnership with Litecoin that would enable customers at the giant retailer to pay with LTC. Walmart's press release sent Litecoin surging and other cryptocurrencies are benefiting as well.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.