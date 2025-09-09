XAU/USD Current price: $3,645.87
- Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed Gold to fresh all-time highs.
- United States updates on employment and inflation critical ahead of Fed’s announcement.
- XAU/USD may correct after reaching records, but buyers aim for higher highs.
Spot Gold kept rallying to record highs on Tuesday, reaching $3,674.63 early in the American session. The run was triggered by headlines indicating that Israel launched an attack on Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders, including Khalil Al-hayya and Zaher Jabarin. Israeli media reported that the United States (US) was notified before the attack, while Qatari authorities called the attack a flagrant violation of international law.
The XAU/USD pair retreated from the aforementioned peak following the release of the US revision to employment data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Current Employment Statistics (CES) national benchmark revision to total Nonfarm employment for March 2025 is -911,000, or -0.6%. The US Dollar (USD) initially fell with the news, but quickly changed course and resumed its advance, trading with modest gains against most major rivals. As for Gold, the bright metal is stable just below the $3,650 mark.
Market players will now turn their eyes to the United States (US) inflation data. The country will release August Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Wednesday, and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the same month on Thursday. Inflation data will gather extra attention following dismal employment figures and ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement next week.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows that it holds on to modest intraday gains, while still extremely overbought. The Momentum indicator is easing modestly from extreme levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator keeps grinding higher at around 80. At the same time, the pair is developing far above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerating north above mildly bullish 100 and 200 SMAs.
The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have retreated from their recent extreme peaks, but also that they hold within overbought levels. The downward potential remains well-limited, as indicators retreated by more than price, still far from being considered a divergence. Finally, a firmly bullish 20 SMA stands at around $3,604, still advancing far above the longer ones, which also aim north.
Support levels: 3,638.10 3,625.85 3,608.40
Resistance levels: 3,650.00 3,675.00 3,690.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
