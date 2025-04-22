XAU/USD Current price: $3,394.10
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sees a de-escalation of tensions with China.
- A better mood pushed Gold sharply lower after the bright metal reached fresh record highs.
- XAU/USD edges sharply lower after reaching record highs, corrective decline may continue.
Gold hit $3,500 a troy ounce on Tuesday, yet another record high. The XAU/USD pair, however, retreated from such highs and trades in the $3,390 region in the mid-American afternoon, as the US Dollar (USD) managed to recover some of the ground lost at the beginning of the week.
The Greenback got sold off on Monday amid mounting tensions between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, as the former claims Powell is not doing his job properly, and threatened to displace the central bank’s head. Trump, however, does not have the power to do so. Nevertheless, continued threats on the matter put investors in risk-off mode. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the week alongside the Greenback, with the slides exacerbated by thin market conditions amid the Easter Holiday.
Fears cold down a bit on Tuesday, but remain in the background. Fed’s independence is under scrutiny. Additionally, tariffs hang like a Damocles’ sword. Trump's retaliatory levies are on pause, in hopes that the US could reach a better trade deal with its counterparts. The USD found additional support, and stocks accelerated their recovery following comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said that the current situation with China is unsustainable and that he sees a de-escalation of the situation.
The absence of first-tier data these days maintains the focus on US political and fiscal woes. A bit more action from that front will come from S&P Global, as the company will release the preliminary estimates of the April Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for most major economies on Wednesday. The figures are a barometer of economic health, and financial markets usually react to the headlines.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it retreated sharply from its record peak and trades near its daily lows. The long upward wick could anticipate an upcoming steeper decline, although the risk-averse environment could still trigger another run of Gold buying. The same chart shows technical indicators remain within overbought levels, barely losing their upward strength. At the same time, XAU/USD keeps trading far above all its moving averages, which maintain their bullish slopes.
The near-term picture suggests the corrective decline could continue. In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is piercing a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 100 and 200 SMAs keep heading firmly higher over $200.00 below the current level. At the same time, technical indicators head sharply lower and are currently approaching their midlines from above. Further declines, should the 20 SMA get clearly pierced, could result in the pair falling towards $3,284, the April 17 intraday low.
Support levels: 3,370.00 3,357.75 3,342.05
Resistance levels: 3,392.25 3,405.90 3,430.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
