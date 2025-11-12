TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,204.20

  • Market players anticipate the US government shutdown will end in a matter of days.
  • Official United States data is likely to flood news feeds next week.
  • XAU/USD reconquered the $4,200 mark and aims to continue advancing.

Spot Gold flirts with the $4,200 level in the American session on Wednesday, as demand for the US Dollar (USD) continues to lose steam. The Greenback managed to post some modest intraday gains against the bright metal at the beginning of the day, but quickly changed course despite a generalized better market mood.

On the one hand, financial markets anticipate that the United States (US) will end the funding stalemate as soon as this week, as the House of Representatives is due to vote on the Senate funding bill before the day is over. After that, it would only be pending US President Donald Trump's signature to become a law.

On the other hand, Asian and European indexes traded with a better tone amid a bounce in the tech sector, although US ones remain mixed, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting record highs at the time of writing.

It is worth noting that the US government reopening will bring back official data, critical ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) December monetary policy decision. In previous shutdowns, data releases began five working days after the federal reopening, which means the upcoming week could be quite busy. 

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

XAU/USD trades at $4,204.20, and the 4-hour chart shows it's up for the day. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, while price holds above all three, keeping the near-term tone positive. The 100-period SMA flattens after a prior slide, and the 200-period SMA rises, reinforcing bullish pressure. At the same time, the Momentum indicator resumed its advance above its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands at 72 , partially losing its bullish strength.

Bulls remain in control as the short-term trend rises and dips stay supported by the moving averages. A pullback would find deeper support at the 200-period SMA near $4,042.81 and the 100-period SMA at $4,035.33. A break under the $4,042.81–$4,035.33 area would deny the bullish potential.

In the daily chart, the 20-day SMA stands above the 100- and 200-day measures, with the longer SMAs rising while the 20-day flattens. XAU/USD holds above all of them, which keeps the risk skewed to the upside. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hint at mounting upward pressure, as the Momentum and the RSI advance within positive levels.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers