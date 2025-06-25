XAU/USD Current price: $3,333.87
- An extended truce in the Middle East maintains financial markets optimistic.
- The United States will release the final estimate of the Q1 GDP on Thursday.
- XAU/USD holds on to familiar levels near weekly lows, resistance at $3,355.30.
Spot Gold spent Wednesday stuck around the $3,320 mark, with financial markets lacking a fresh catalyst. The XAU/USD managed to advance during the American session amid broad US Dollar weakness, but held within familiar levels ahead of the Asian opening.
Investors maintain their optimism as the Middle East ceasefire seems to be holding. Easing tensions, however, do not mean the conflict is over. According to some leaked documents, recent attacks on the Iranian nuclear program just delayed Iran’s plans by a few months. Israel, on the contrary, believes the setback reached many years.
United States (US) President Donald Trump, in the meantime, noted that the country’s nuclear capabilities have been “obliterated,” according to Reuters. At the same time, Tehran's atomic chief, Mohammad Eslami, said that they would restore their nuclear program.
Beyond geopolitical woes, market players eyed Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy. On his second day at Congress, Powell repeated most of what he said on Tuesday, noting that inflation expectations have come down a bit from April, although he is still willing to wait to see the impact of tariffs on prices before acting.
Thursday will bring some relevant US data, as the country releases May Durable Goods Orders and the final estimate of Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows it holds at the lower end of Tuesday’s range, although further retreating from its weekly low. The same chart shows technical indicators have turned flat within neutral levels, reflecting the latest bounce rather than suggesting additional gains ahead. The pair would face immediate resistance at around a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at $3,355.30. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their firm bullish slopes well below the current level, keeping the long-term trend alive.
The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD keeps finding near-term support at around a directionless 200 SMA, while the 20 and 100 SMAs maintain modest downward slopes above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned flat within negative levels after correcting oversold conditions, suggesting buyers have limited power at the time being.
Support levels: 3,311.90 3,295.45 3,279.20
Resistance levels: 3,355.30 3,374.45 3,389.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
