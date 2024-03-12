XAU/USD Current price: $2,164.17
- The US Consumer Price Index was slightly higher than anticipated in February.
- Stock markets shrugged off the discouraging CPI readings, Wall Street posts firm gains.
- XAU/USD could extend its corrective slide towards the 2,145 price zone.
Spot gold ended its winning streak and trades around $2,164.00 a troy ounce, as the US Dollar advanced late Monday amid a cautious mood, extending gains on Tuesday after the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the CPI was up 3.2% YoY in February, slightly above the 3.1% anticipated by market players. The core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, printed at 3.8%, higher than the 3.7% expected, although below the 3.9% posted in January.
The figures triggered some near-term USD demand while also boosting government bond yields. However, stocks also advanced, with Wall Street’s three major indexes firmly up amid a rally in the tech sector. Equities´ strength somehow limited USD gains through the FX board, although the American currency is up vs all its major rivals.
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom (UK) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% in the three months to January, higher than the 3.8% posted in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Furthermore, the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 16.8K in February, much higher than the 3.1K in January, although below the 20.3K anticipated by market participants. The figures undermined demand for the British Pound, further supporting the Greenback.
At the end of the day, US data failed to impress. The news barely affected the odds of a June rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed), with market participants still waiting for a clearer picture.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows the pair finally began correcting extreme overbought conditions, although that does not dismiss the chance of a higher high. The pair trades above the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run measured between $1,984.03 and $2,195.22, at $2,145.17.
Technical indicators head south but remain within the overbought territory, while the bright metal keeps developing far above its moving average. The 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads firmly north at around $2,071, just a handful of $ above the 61.8% retracement of the aforementioned rally and a potential bearish target should the USD gain momentum.
The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD is currently developing below a flat 20 SMA, providing near-term resistance at around $2,172. At the same time, the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes far below the current level, suggesting the pair may resume its advance. Finally, technical indicators stand in neutral territory, with the Momentum indicator heading lower but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turning flat at around 52, hinting at receding selling interest.
Support levels: 2,166.10 2,145.10 2,134.70
Resistance levels: 2,172.00 2,189.00 2,195.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
