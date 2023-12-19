- Gold price is holding gains above $2,020 amid mixed markets early Tuesday.
- The US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields see subdued price action.
- Gold price needs to hold the 21-day SMA support at $2,016 to sustain the recovery.
Gold price is clinging to previous gains above $2,020 in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot amid lingering Middle East geopolitical tensions and ahead of key inflation data from the United States (US) later this week.
Gold price eyes US housing data and Fedspeak
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) made no changes to its ultra-loose policy settings, as well as, the forward guidance on monetary policy after it concluded its two-day policy review meeting on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair rallied hard, as the Japanese Yen succumbed to the dovish policy announcement. However, the USD/JPY upsurge is having a limited impact on the US Dollar so far.
Hence, Gold price keeps its sideways trading momentum intact, with the focus shifting toward the US Housing data and any speeches from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers later in the day. In the meantime, the subdued price action seen in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields could keep the bright metal supported.
Gold price also seeks support from the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea, which are a response to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israelis continued to strike the Gaza Strip overnight, leading to more Palestinian casualties.
However, further upside in Gold price appears elusive, as the Fed policymakers continue to push back against market expectations of aggressive rate cuts next year. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told the Financial Times on Monday that markets are a 'bit ahead' of the Fed on rate cuts.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee spoke about the market’s reaction to last week’s policy announcements on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Goolsbee said, “I was confused a bit — was the market just imputing, here’s what we want them to be saying?”
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Technically, nothing seems to have changed for the Gold price, as the path of least resistance still appears to the upside.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to trade above the midline while Gold price defends the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,016.
A daily closing below the latter is needed to snap the recovery mode, turning south toward the $2,000 threshold. The next downside cap is envisioned at the 50-day SMA at $1,986.
On the flip side, acceptance above the $2,040-$2,050 region is critical for the Gold price to regain its upside traction toward the $2,100 psychological level. Further up, Gold buyers would look to take out the all-time highs of $2,144.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to gather recovery momentum and staying in negative territory at around 1.0950 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the latest data showed that Consumer Confidence continued to improve in December.
GBP/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.2700
GBP/USD managed to stage a correction but remained below 1.2700 after falling to a daily low of 1.2630 in the early European session on Wednesday. Softer-than-forecast inflation readings from the UK doesn't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength mid-week.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with rising long-term holder profitability
Bitcoin price sustains its recent gains, holding steady above $42,500 on Wednesday. Long-term holders hold $635.7 billion worth of Bitcoin as of December 17, according to a Glassnode report.
Soft landing narrative continues to resonate
The soft-landing narrative in the US continues to resonate with investors as the Dow and Nasdaq run to fresh record highs. All of this of course helped along by last week’s more dovish leaning Fed policy decision.