Gold has reversed the early Asian dip to near $4,065 on Thursday, battling the $4,100 mark as traders look for fresh developments on the geopolitical and trade front.

Gold supported amid safe-haven flows

Risk-off flows extended into early Thursday as markets reacted negatively to reports of fresh US threats on Chinese products.

Reuters reported that the US is considering a plan to restrict an array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions.

Meanwhile, renewed geopolitical headlines also hogged the limelight after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Russia's major oil companies and accused the Russians of a lack of commitment toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Markets also weighed the disappointing earnings reports from US tech giants. Tesla reported below forecast profits, while Netflix tumbled on grim outlook.

“Apple shares fell 1.6% after the tech giant was hit with a complaint to EU antitrust regulators by two civil rights groups on Wednesday,” per Reuters.

These factors overshadow any optimism over a likely US-China trade deal next week, as hinted by US President Donald Trump.

Broad risk aversion helps the US Dollar (USD) regain its safe-haven status, limiting Gold’s recovery momentum. The recent decline in the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Japanese Yen (JPY) also keeps the sentiment around the Greenback underpinned.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if Gold can sustain its recovery, despite the USD’s dominance. This depends on the incoming geopolitical and trade updates in the absence of the US economic data releases.

All eyes turn to Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, but an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week is fully priced in. However, traders could continue taking profits on their Gold longs in the lead-up to the US CPI event risk.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Gold continues to defend the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at $4,024.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks to turn around, currently near 57.

The leading indicator suggests that Gold buyers could likely regain control in the near term.

However, they must recapture the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement (August 19 low to October 20 high) support-turned-resistance at $4,129 to revive the record-setting rally.

The next topside hurdle is seen at the $4,300 round level, followed by the all-time highs of $4,382.

On the flip side, if the 21-day SMA is breached on a daily candlestick closing basis, the 38.2% Fibo level at $3,972 could lend immediate support.

A steeper correction could unfold on a failure to resist above the latter, opening doors toward the 50% Fibo level at $3,847.