Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD corrected sharply lower, long term bullish trend intact
XAU/USD Current price: $4,110.22

  • A better market mood heavily weighed on the safe-haven metal on Tuesday.
  • The US will release Consumer Price Index data next Friday.
  • XAU/USD could extend its corrective decline towards the $4,000 threshold.

Spot Gold plunged on Tuesday amid a better market mood and resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand. The XAU/USD pair fell towards $4,080 before bouncing to the current $4,110 level, holding on to substantial losses in the American afternoon.

The market sentiment improved after the United States (US) President Donald Trump made some optimistic comments about a potential trade deal with China, ahead of an economic conference in South Korea next week, when he will likely meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Global equities reflect the latest optimism, with most global indexes trading in the green.

On a negative note, the US government shutdown continues. The US Senate voted again on Monday on potential funding bills, rejecting both the Democratic and the Republican proposals, though market participants seem unconcerned.

The notorious absence of US macroeconomic data will be broken on Friday, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The reading is critical ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting next week.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows that the sharp decline could be seen as a corrective move. Technical indicators head south almost vertically, but remain within positive levels and erased extreme overbought conditions. At the same time, the pair keeps developing far above all bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at $4,001.20.

The near-term technical picture suggests XAU/USD may not be done correcting lower. The pair is currently developing far below its 20 SMA, which turned lower. The 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bullish slopes below the current level, with the shorter one currently at $4,043. Finally, technical indicators approach oversold readings without signs of giving up and retaining their strong downward momentum.

Support levels: 4,105.10 4,081.70 4,065.90

Resistance levels: 4,134.45 4,148.30 4,162.60

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind a multi-day negative streak and manages to advance past the 1.1600 hurdle at the end of the NA session on Wednesday. The recovery in spot follows a slight pullback in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the US-China trade front and the lack of progress toward a deal to end the US government shutdown.

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

After dipping toward the 1.3300 area earlier, GBP/USD has regained some traction, climbing back into the 1.3360–1.3370 range as the Greenback remains offered on Wednesday. Softer UK inflation data for September don’t seem enough to shake the BoE’s steady approach just yet.

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, testing the vicinity of the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce as rising US Treasury yields, easing US–China trade tensions, and a bout of profit-taking keep buyers on the sidelines.

XRP faces pressure despite 3% dip in exchange reserves in October

XRP faces pressure despite 3% dip in exchange reserves in October

Ripple (XRP) is trading bearishly and slightly below $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border money remittance token was rejected at $2.55 on Monday, encouraging early profit booking. 

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

Crypto trading broker FalconX is set to acquire asset manager 21Shares, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The deal will see 21Shares merge with FalconX, paving the way for product expansion.

