Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates before the next leg north
- Gold flirts with $4,200 as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends into early Thursday.
- US Dollar rebounds alongside Treasury bond yields on profit-taking ahead of US Jobless Claims data.
- Gold’s path of least resistance appears to the upside, as seen in the daily chart.
Gold has entered a phase of upside consolidation, oscillating in a familiar range around the $4,200 mark, awaiting more US jobs data for fresh hints on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook beyond the December monetary policy meeting.
Gold eyes fresh catalyst for a sustained upside
The top-tier US ADP Employment Change and US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI data released on Wednesday failed to impress and served little to alter market expectations for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed next week.
The ISM Services PMI showed little improvement in November at 52.6 versus 52.4 in October, while US private payrolls unexpectedly declined by 32K in November, following a revised 47K increase. Analysts’ estimated a job gain of 5K.
Markets continued to price in around a 90% chance that the Fed will deliver the expected 25 bps rate cut next week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Dovish Fed expectations kept the downside cushioned in Gold on Wednesday, while the bullish attempts were limited by a bout of profit-taking as sellers once again lurked near the $4,250 region.
Looking ahead, with a December Fed rate cut almost certain, markets are scouting for hints on the US central bank’s easing trajectory for early 2026.
In the absence of any clarity on that front, the incoming US Jobless Claims and the sentiment on Wall Street will continue to drive Gold price action, with moves likely to b restricted.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
In the daily chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,197.02. The 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) rise in bullish sequence, with the 21-day above the longer tenors. Price holds above all these gauges, keeping the near-term bias upward. The 21-day SMA at $4,126.81 offers nearby dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 59.83, signaling firm momentum while staying short of overbought.
Measured from the $4,381.17 high to the $3,885.84 low, the 61.8% retracement at $4,191.95 is being reclaimed, and a sustained close above it would weaken the preceding bearish leg. Further strength would put the 78.6% retracement at $4,275.16 in play as resistance. Holding above the short-term average would keep the path skewed to the upside, while a rejection back below the 61.8% retracement could trigger a pullback toward the medium-term trend.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
