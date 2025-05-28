- Gold price licks its wounds while challenging $3,300 early Wednesday.
- The US Dollar regains traction alongside Treasury yields as trade and bond market tensions ease.
- Gold buyers challenge critical daily support while RSI holds above the midline.
Gold price is trying hard to defend the critical daily support line near $3,295 early Wednesday, as the focus now shifts toward the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) May policy meeting.
Gold price awaits Fed Minutes, geopolitical updates
Easing trade and bond market concerns offered the much-needed respite to the US Dollar (USD), enabling a deeper correction in the USD-denominated Gold price from two-week highs of $3,366 set last week.
Gold price briefly tested levels sub-$3,300 on a positive shift in risk sentiment, spurred by US President Donald Trump’s backtracking on 50% tariffs announced Friday on European Union (EU) imports from June 1, extending the deadline to July 9.
Meanwhile, global bond markets breathed a sigh of relief on reports that Japan is considering trimming super-long bond issuance amid spiking 30-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields.
This fuelled a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields but Gold price failed to benefit due to hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat US Consumer Confidence data.
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.0 this month, courtesy of the temporary US-China trade truce.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that he supports the stance to maintain interest rates until there is some more clarity on the impact of higher tariffs on inflation.
Heading toward the Fed Minutes release, Gold buyers are struggling amid a sustained US Dollar recovery and rebounding US Treasury bond yields.
Previewing the Fed Minutes, TDS Securities noted: “We expect them to reiterate that economic uncertainty remains a key factor for the US outlook, leading to policy guidance that has remained cautious. The Fed's not in a hurry to make any policy changes, with the current stance well-positioned to respond to any material changes in the outlook.”
Buyers are unable to find any inspiration from escalating Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions.
Earlier this week, “Russia fired a record 355 Shahed drones as well as nine cruise missiles, in an escalating drone campaign targeting Ukraine’s cities and communities,” The Guardian reported, confirming it was the largest drone attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Trump warned that Moscow risked new sanctions. “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” Trump said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday. “He’s playing with fire!”
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook could remain in favor of Gold price optimists if the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hold ground above the midline.
Buyers also need to defend a powerful demand area near $3,295, which is the confluence of the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibo of the April record rally, to keep the upside potential intact.
If sellers flex their muscles, a test of the 50% Fibo support at $3,232 will be inevitable, below which the 50-day SMA at $3,217 will come into play.
Conversely, a sustained break above the $3,350 psychological level is needed to resume the uptrend.
Further up, the $3,365-$3,375 confluence area will be tested. The zone is the confluence of the falling trendline resistance and the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the April record rally.
The next topside targets are aligned at $3,400 (round level) and $3,435 (static resistance).
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.
Next release: Wed May 28, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces extra consolidation around the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD remained on the back foot for the third day in a row, coming under extra downside pressure and approaching the key 0.6400 support on the back of the unabated recovery in the US Dollar. Steady optimism on the trade front also lent extra legs to the Greenback.
EUR/USD: The hunt for a stronger catalyst
Sellers remained in control of the sentiment surrounding the risk complex on Wednesday. Against that, EUR/USD built on Tuesday’s losses and broke below the 1.1300 support to reach three-day lows amid the intense rebound in the Greenback. Helping the US Dollar, in the meantime, the FOMC Minutes delivered a cautious tone.
Gold bounces off lows, retargets $3,300
After bottoming out near the $3,290 level per troy ounce, Gold is now attempting a move to the $3,300 zone amid marginal gains and despite the persistent buying pressure sustaining the US Dollar. Rising US yields, in the meantime, continue to cap the upside potential of the yellow metal.
Bitcoin retreats despite GameStop and K33 Treasury boost
Bitcoin (BTC) slips towards $107,000 on Wednesday, despite GameStop's purchase of 4,710 BTC, worth approximately $508 million, and K33's plan to launch its Bitcoin treasury.
Bitcoin hovers above $108,000, but analysts warn against the next BTC drop
Bitcoin hovers above key support at $108,000. Analysts at Bitunix warn that a price crash could occur, citing the potential for a liquidity sweep below this level following last week's large-scale liquidations in BTC derivatives markets.