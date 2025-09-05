Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seem reluctant amid overbought RSI, ahead of US NFP report

- Gold struggles to capitalize on modest intraday gains as traders keenly await the US NFP report.
- Rising Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend support to the commodity.
- Persistent trade-related uncertainties further act as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Gold (XAU/USD) builds on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $3,500 psychological mark and gains some follow-through positive traction on Friday. The intraday uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders opt to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path before positioning for the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, due later during the North American session.
The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show that the economy added 75K new jobs in August, compared to 73K in the previous month, and the Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.3%, from 4.2% in July. Weaker data would provide further evidence of softening labor market conditions and fuel speculations about a jumbo interest rate cut by the Fed this month. In fact, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday that private-sector employment in the US increased by 54,000 jobs in August.
The reading was below the 106,000 (revised from 104,000) increase recorded in July and expectations of 65,000. Separately, a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) showed that the number of US citizens filing jobless claims increased to 237K for the week ending August 30. higher than the 230K estimated and the previous week’s 229K. This also marked the highest level since June and overshadowed the upbeat US ISM Services PMI, which rose to 52 in August from 50.1 in July, and did little to impress the USD bulls.
On the trade-related front, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday formalizing the lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports and other products that were announced in July, boosting sentiment. However, Trump has asked the Supreme Court for an immediate hearing in hopes of overturning an appeals court ruling that deemed most of his tariffs illegal. This keeps trade-related uncertainties in play and should further lend some support to the safe-haven Gold price, warranting caution for bearish traders.
Gold daily chart
Technical outlook
This week's breakout through a multi-month-old range and the overnight bounce from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the vicinity of the $3,300 mark suggest that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside. That said, the overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is holding back the XAU/USD bulls from placing fresh bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for a further appreciating move.
Meanwhile, the intraday high, around the $3,561-$3,562 area, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which the Gold price could climb to retest the all-time peak, around the $3,578-3,579 zone touched on Wednesday. The momentum could extend further towards conquering the $3,600 mark, which is also the trading range breakout target.
On the flip side, any corrective pullback might continue to find decent support near the 23.6% Fibo. retracement level, ahead of the $3,500 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling could pave the way for a deeper corrective slide to the $3,440 area, or the trading range resistance breakpoint. A convincing break below the latter will suggest that the Gold price has topped out and shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold in record highs, approaches $3,600
Gold’s march north remains unabated on Friday, wih the precious metal trading at shouting distance of the key $3,600 mark per troy ounce on the back of the intense downside pressure on the Greenback and steady expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as this month.
EUR/USD climbs to five-week tops around 1.1750
EUR/USD maintains its strog recovery well in place and navigates the area of multi-week highs well past 1.1700 the figure on the back of the intense sell-off in the US Dollar, which was exacerbated after US Nonfarm Payrolls came in short of expectations at 22K jobs in August.
GBP/USD looks firm around 1.3550 on softer Dollar
A solid performance of the risk complex lifts GBP/USD well north of the 1.3500 barrier on Friday, hitting at the same time two-week highs and reversing two weekly declines in a row. Despite the robust performance, the Sterling is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of persistent fiscal concerns back at home.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.