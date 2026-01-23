TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls retain control near record high amid dovish Fed bets

  • Gold continues scaling new all-time highs for the fifth successive day on Friday.
  • Fed rate cut bets counter easing geopolitical tensions and fuel the momentum.
  • Bulls seem unaffected by extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls retain control near record high amid dovish Fed bets
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) prolongs its record-setting rally for the fifth straight day and climbs above the $4,950 level during the Asian session on Friday. Expectations for further policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to drive flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal despite easing geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland. The momentum also seems rather unaffected by extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the commodity remains to the upside.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on US allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a framework for a future deal on Arctic security. Moreover, Trump ruled out seizing Greenland by force, boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets. The immediate market reaction, however, turns out to be short-lived amid dovish Fed bets, which overshadowed Thursday's US economic data and dragged the US Dollar (USD) back closer to its lowest level since January 6, touched earlier this week.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis published the final reading of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product, which showed that the economy expanded by 4.4%. The reading was slightly better than the second estimate of 4.3% and was also well above the 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter. A separate report revealed that the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – rose 2.8% YoY in November from 2.7% in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the gauge maintained a steady growth and climbed 0.2%.

Adding to this, the US Department of Labour reported that initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 200,000 for the week ended January 17. The print was lower than consensus estimates for a reading of 212K, though it did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls amid the broader de-dollarization trend. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash PMIs for cues about the health of the global economy, which might influence the risk sentiment and drive the Gold, which remains on track to register strong weekly gains.

XAU/USD daily chart

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

Technical Analysis:

An ascending channel from $3,805.69 underpins the uptrend, and the XAU/USD pair has broken above the upper boundary near $4,742.80. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds well above zero and is rising, signaling strengthening bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 81.25 sits in overbought territory, which could cap near-term upside as momentum stretches.

However, a sustained hold above the channel top has already set the stage for an extension of the advance toward fresh highs. If the rally cools, initial support aligns with the ascending channel’s lower boundary at $4,437.79. Any flattening in MACD would suggest waning momentum from elevated levels, while an RSI pullback toward 70 would relieve extremes and stabilize trend conditions. Failure to maintain the breakout area would risk a return into the prior range, whereas continued momentum would keep buyers in control.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD rapidly reverses course and hits fresh YTD tops near 1.1780 at the end of the week. The pair’s U-turn comes on the back of the intense sell-off in the Greenback amid the generalised risk-on context.

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD is building on its solid weekly advance and is pushing toward the 1.3600 hurdle on Friday, or new four-month peaks. Cable’s strong move higher comes as the Greenback intensifies its decline, while auspicious results on the UK calendar also collaborate with the uptrend.

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold prices keep their uptrend well in place and gear up for an imminent hit to the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The yellow metal’s sharp advance gathers pace amid the increasing weakness in the US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG plans to offer crypto investment services to select private clients. The offering will allow clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers