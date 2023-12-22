Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls pause ahead of US PCE data, trading range breakout in play

- Gold price touches a three-week high on Friday amid rising bets for a March Fed rate cut.
- A modest USD uptick caps gains for the XAU/USD ahead of the crucial US PCE Price Index.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
Gold price (XAU/USD) rises to a near three-week high, around the $2,055 region earlier this Friday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, reverses a part of the previous day's slide to a near five-month trough touched in the aftermath of a downward revision of the US GDP print. The third and final reading from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the world's largest economy expanded by a 4.9% annualized pace vs. a 5.2% rise in the second estimate. The markets were quick to price in a greater chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting rates as early as March 2024 and 155 basis points (bps) of easing by the end of next year.
Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive USD bearish bets and prefer to wait for the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due later during the early North American session. The headline index is expected to inch down to a 2.8% YoY rate in November, from the 3% previous. Meanwhile, the core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is considered as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is anticipated to fall to 3.3% YoY from 3.5% in October. Given market expectations for more rapid interest rate cuts by the Fed in 2024, the immediate market reaction to softer readings is more likely to be minimal. In contrast, a stronger report might prompt some USD short-covering move and weigh on the USD-denominated Gold price.
Any meaningful downside for the precious metal, however, seems limited amid the prospects of a global rate-cutting cycle. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the non-yielding yellow metal is to the upside and a corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Nevertheless, the Gold price remains on track to register modest gains for the second week in a row.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, a move beyond the $2,047-2,048 hurdle, representing the top end of over a one-week-old trading range, favours bullish traders. Adding to this, the occurrence of a golden cross, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing the 200-day SMA from below, supports prospects for additional gains. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory. Hence, some follow-through move towards testing the next relevant hurdle, around the $2,072-2,073 region, looks like a distinct possibility, above which the Gold price could aim to reclaim the $2,100 round figure.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective pullback could find decent support and attract fresh buyers near the $2,028-2,027 area. This should help limit the downside for the XAU/USD near the $2,017 horizontal zone. That said, a convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $2,000 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the 50-day SMA, currently around the $1,994 area, below which the downward trajectory could get extended further towards last week's swing low, around the $1,973 region, en route to a technically significant 200-day SMA, near the $1,958 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 2.6% in November. On a positive note, Durable Goods Orders rose more than 5% in November.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
Following a choppy opening to the European session on mixed data releases from the UK, GBP/USD stabilized in positive territory above 1.2700. Following softer-than-expected PCE inflation figures, the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold advances above $2,060 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and rose to a fresh multi-week high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9% after soft US PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price thrives above $44,000 as market expects SEC greenlight on Spot BTC ETF by January 10
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Week ahead – Markets wind down for holidays, mind the liquidity gap
Quiet week ahead as FX markets enter holiday season. Spotlight will fall mostly on some Japanese releases. Most importantly, liquidity will be in short supply.