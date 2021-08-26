Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears testing the bullish commitments, as Jackson Hole kicks off

- Gold price in downside consolidation below $1800 amid cautious markets.
- Gold traders look to the Jackson Hole Symposium and US data for fresh direction.
- Gold’s path of least resistance appears down on the four-hour chart.
Gold price fell for the second straight day on Wednesday, witnessing heavy losses following a breach of critical support near the $1791 region. However, the bulls managed to deliver a daily closing above the latter. The downside in gold price was mainly fuelled by the upbeat market mood, with yet another record rally on Wall Street indices and strengthening US Treasury yields. Higher yields dull the attractiveness of the non-yielding gold.
The risk-on theme was floated amid fading jitters over a potential Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering and the renewed US fiscal stimulus optimism. The US House of Representatives approved a $3.5 trillion budget framework and agreed to vote by September 27 on a $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill, which lifted the Wall Street indices to fresh record highs. However, the US dollar’s weakness, courtesy of the risk-on flows and mixed US Durable Goods data, offered some respite to gold bulls at the close. Gold price rose as highs as $1803 on Wednesday before slumping to $1783. The price eventually finished the day at $1791, falling 0.7% while recording its biggest one-day decline in more than two weeks.
Attention now turns towards the much-awaited three-day Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium, kicking off Thursday. The speeches by the Fed policymakers, especially the one from Chair Jerome Powell will set the tone for the market in the coming weeks. Amidst growing Delta covid variant concerns, the Fed is widely expected to tone down its hawkish stance, pouring cold water on the expectations of a taper timeline. Investors are expected to remain on the sidelines heading into the event while the US GDP and weekly Jobless Claims could also offer some trading impetus. However, the gold price action will likely remain subdued ahead of Powell’s speech due at 1400 GMT on Friday.
At the time of writing, gold price is holding the lower ground around $1787, as the US dollar duplicates Wednesday’s Asian price moves, attempting a tepid bounce across the board.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Four chart
Gold price defied the bullish odds on Wednesday, extending the drop following a rejection at the critical 200-Daily Moving Averages (DMA), then at $1810.
Now looking from a near-term technical perspective, gold price has breached the 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1789, unleashing the additional downside towards the mildly bearish 100-SMA at $1777.
Ahead of that support, Wednesday’s low of $1783 could be retested. Should the 100-SMA cushion give way, then a drop towards the $1750 psychological level would be inevitable.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades listlessly below the midline, keeping floors open for further declines.
On the flip side, acceptance above the 50-SMA could recall the buyers, aiming for powerful resistance around $1795. That level is the confluence of the 200 and 21-SMAs.
Further up, the $1800 threshold will challenge the bullish commitment on its way to the August 24 highs of $1810.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs on USD rebound, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD bears attack 1.3750 on covid, Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.