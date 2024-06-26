XAU/USD Current price: $2,301.49
- Firmer US Treasury yields provide an additional impulse to the US Dollar.
- Stock markets remain in the red, reflecting the dismal market mood.
- XAU/USD maintains the downward route and challenges the $2,300 threshold.
XAU/USD bearish momentum accelerated on Wednesday, and the bright metal trades at around $2,300.00 a troy ounce mid-American afternoon, with the US Dollar firmer against all major rivals. As reflected by stock markets, a poor market mood remains behind the Greenback’s broad strength. European indexes closed in the red, while Wall Street is also in a bearish route. The Nasdaq Composite is an exception, posting modest gains amid NVIDIA's comeback, underpinning the tech sector since the beginning of the day.
Firmer government bond yields contributed to the XAU/USD slide. The United States (US) 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.31%, up 7 basis points (bps) in the day, while the 2-year note yields 4.74%, up 5 bps.
Regarding the US Dollar, it also found strength in market talks, suggesting the Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely deliver just a 25 bps interest rate cut before year-end, far from the roughly 100 bps trim anticipated earlier in the year.
Data-wise, US figures kept disappointing. The country released May New Home Sales, which fell a whopping 11.3% in the month. The country will release more interesting macroeconomic figures on Thursday, as the calendar includes May Durable Goods Orders, the final estimate of Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), weekly unemployment figures and the May Goods Trade Balance.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD slid for a second consecutive day, reaching an intraday low of $2,293.54 during US trading hours. From a technical point of view, the risk of a bearish extension has increased. The daily chart shows the pair is below a mildly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while slowly but steadily getting closer to a bullish 100 SMA, currently at $2,249.60. At the same time, technical indicators head firmly south within negative levels and far from signaling downward exhaustion, supporting the case of another leg south.
The case for a bearish continuation is even stronger in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD has fallen below all its moving averages, while a firmly bearish 20 SMA crossed below a flat 100 SMA, usually a sign of persistent selling interest. At the same time, the Momentum indicator turned south after failing to overcome its midline, maintaining a clear downward slope. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator accelerated south, now hovering around 30 with no signs of changing course.
Support levels: 2,293.50 2,279.60 2,265.60
Resistance levels: 2,316.60 2,329.50 2,337.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains need to clear 0.6700
AUD/USD managed to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback despite the stronger Dollar and on the back of the tighter-for-longer narrative surrounding the RBA, particularly amidst still elevated inflation in Australia.
EUR/USD: There is no light at the end of the tunnel yet
EUR/USD retreated further and slipped back to the proximity of 1.0660, or multi-week lows, in response to the intense move higher in the Greenback and hawkish Fedspeak.
Gold battles to retain the $2,300 mark
Gold stays under bearish pressure and trades below $2,300 for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to strong gains near 4.3% on hawkish Fed commentary, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower midweek.
Dogwifhat price breakout signals potential rally above $2.1 resistance
Dogwifhat (WIF) price broke out of a descending trendline on Tuesday and is trading above $2 as of Wednesday. On-chain data reveals that the largest whale has accumulated 2.3 million tokens valued at $4.67 million.
Japanese Yen at 38 year lows - Where is the bottom?
In this video: We look VERY long term charts for key levels. Why the Japanese Yen is weak. When will USD/JPY intervention happen. How to trade intervention.