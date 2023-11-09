XAU/USD Current price: $1,961.24
- Financial markets trade cautiously optimistic as bets on no more rate hikes rose.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in an IMF discussion panel.
- XAU/USD recovers from a fresh weekly low, needs to run past $1,965 to become attractive for buyers.
The US Dollar maintained its positive tone throughout the first half of the day but changed course after the American opening. As a result, XAU/USD bounced from a fresh weekly low of $1,944.71 to trade above the $1,960 mark. Financial markets maintain cautious optimism amid hopes central banks are done with monetary tightening, despite policymakers insisting on keeping the door open for additional rate hikes.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin delivered some encouraging words on Thursday, as he said the economy is “remarkably” healthy, noting real progress on inflation. He also added that the job is not yet done, as inflation remains high. Finally, he said that any downturn might be less severe than in past recessions and that the labor market is now more balanced.
In a separate event, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated that the full effects of the recent policy are yet to be seen. Later in the day, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a panel discussion titled “Monetary Challenges in a Global Economy” at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and could comment on monetary policy.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows bulls are giving it another try, as the pair aims to overcome the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the $1,810.41/$,009.34 rally at $1,962.20. It turned positive for the day, but it also posted a lower high and a lower low while developing below a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA). Finally, technical indicators are ticking marginally higher, although within neutral levels.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD met sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its slide below a flat 100 SMA. An advance beyond the indicator should encourage buyers and result in further intraday gains. Technical indicators, in the meantime, aim north within negative levels.
Support levels: 1,945.20 1,933.20 1,923.10
Resistance levels: 1,965.30 1,978.30 1,989.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0700 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0700 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. As markets refrain from taking large positions ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech, the pair's action remains choppy.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2250 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD recovered modestly after dropping toward 1.2250 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength in the second half of the day as focus shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's appearance at the IMF policy panel.
Gold battles to extend gains beyond $1,960 Premium
The US Dollar maintained its positive tone throughout the first half of the day but changed course after the American opening. As a result, XAU/USD bounced from a fresh weekly low of $1,944.71 to trade above the $1,960 mark.
Bitcoin price crashes 8%, wiping out $1 billion in open interest
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been nothing but volatile on Thursday. BTC surged higher via a short squeeze and countered with a long squeeze shortly after, leaving perpetual traders wrecked as BTC speculators front-run a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Nasdaq100 set for further gains, confounding early sceptics
US indices turned sharply higher at the start of last week and are still on the offensive, with the Nasdaq100 leading the rally. The pace of growth has slowed considerably, but it would be foolhardy to bet on a corrective pullback now.