- Gold returns to the red below $3,750 early Friday, eyeing US PCE inflation.
- US Dollar sits at three-week highs as US economic resilience counters Trump’s fresh tariffs.
- Technically, Gold remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade but the upcoming US data holds the key.
Gold is back on its corrective journey below $3,750 in Friday’s Asian trades, after having staged a tepid bounce on Thursday. All eyes now remain on the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index due later in the day for a fresh directional impetus.
Will US PCE inflation revive the Gold record rally?
Reduced bets for aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year offset renewed jitters fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs, helping the US Dollar (USD) holds its recent uptrend at the expense of Gold.
Encouraging US data released on Thursday highlighted the economic resilience, pouring cold water on aggressive Fed easing expectations.
US Gross Domestic Product rose by an upwardly revised rate of 3.8% from April through June, higher than 3.3% initially reported.
Meanwhile, the Labour Department reported 218,000 seasonally adjusted filings for the week ending September 20, down 14,000 from the prior week’s upwardly revised figure and below the consensus estimate of 235,000.
Additionally, Durable Goods Orders rebounded firmly by 2.9% in August versus the previously revised -2.7% and -0.5% expected.
Trump on Thursday announced tariffs of up to 100% on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, starting October 1. Trump also slapped 50% tariffs on imports of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30% on upholstered furniture, and 25% on heavy trucks.
Markets weigh the latest Trump’s tariffs, while gearing up for the critical US PCE inflation data due later this Friday. The data will confirm whether the Fed will remain on track for two rate cuts this year.
The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE Price Index, is expected to rise by 2.9% in August, at the same pace seen in July. The headline annual PCE inflation is set to tick higher to 2.7% in the same period, against July’s 2.6%.
An upside surprise to the core PCE print could bolster the USD rally and weigh further on the non-interest-bearing Gold price. A sudden increase in price pressure could further temper expectations of more Fed cuts.
On the other hand, a softer-than-expected US core PCE reading would be welcomed by the Fed
In the lead-up to the US PCE showdown, the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index extends its foothold in the hawkish zone, trading near 114 as of writing, up from around 105 levels seen a day ago.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Technically, the bearish pressures seem to have eased a bit as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves out of the extreme overbought region.
The leading indicator currently trades at 71.50, down from 78 levels seen at the start of the week.
If the pullback regains momentum, the initial support is seen at the $3,700 threshold, below which Monday’s low of $3,684 will offer some comfort.
Further down, the $3,650 psychological barrier could come to the rescue of buyers.
On the other hand, buyers need acceptance above the $3,750 psychological level to revive the record rally.
The next topside hurdle is located at the lifetime high of $3,791, followed by the $3,800 barrier.
A sustained and decisive break above the latter could fuel a fresh advance toward the $3,850 psychological level.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to three-week lows near 0.6525, US PCE eyed
AUD/USD languishes in a three-week low near 0.6525 early Friday, undermined by the recent US Dollar uptrend. Meanwhile, Trump's new round of tariffs on a broad range of imported goods tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and weighs on the Aussie.
USD/JPY holds softer Tokyo CPI-led uptick to 150.00
USD/JPY holds the softer Tokyo CPI-led uptick to near 150.00 in Asian trading on Friday. Disappointing inflation report gives the BoJ more room to delay raising interest rates, which weighs on the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, sustained US Dollar buying, bolstered by reduced bets for a more aggressive easing by the Fed, supports the pair.
Gold drifts lower below $3,750 as reduced Fed rate cut bets offset tariff woes
Gold struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest gains and attracts some sellers below $3,750 in the Asian session on Friday. The incoming US macro data temper bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, boosting the US Dollar to a three-week top, and in turn, weighing on the non-yielding bullion, despite renewed tariff concerns.
EU banks join hands to launch MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin
Nine European Union (EU) banks are collaborating to launch a fully compliant euro-backed stablecoin, aiming to rival US-dollar-denominated crypto assets in the region.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.