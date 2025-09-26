Gold returns to the red below $3,750 early Friday, eyeing US PCE inflation.

US Dollar sits at three-week highs as US economic resilience counters Trump’s fresh tariffs.

Technically, Gold remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade but the upcoming US data holds the key.

Gold is back on its corrective journey below $3,750 in Friday’s Asian trades, after having staged a tepid bounce on Thursday. All eyes now remain on the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index due later in the day for a fresh directional impetus.

Will US PCE inflation revive the Gold record rally?

Reduced bets for aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year offset renewed jitters fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs, helping the US Dollar (USD) holds its recent uptrend at the expense of Gold.

Encouraging US data released on Thursday highlighted the economic resilience, pouring cold water on aggressive Fed easing expectations.

US Gross Domestic Product rose by an upwardly revised rate of 3.8% from April through June, higher than 3.3% initially reported.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department reported 218,000 seasonally adjusted filings for the week ending September 20, down 14,000 from the prior week’s upwardly revised figure and below the consensus estimate of 235,000.

Additionally, Durable Goods Orders rebounded firmly by 2.9% in August versus the previously revised -2.7% and -0.5% expected.

Trump on Thursday announced tariffs of up to 100% on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, starting October 1. Trump also slapped 50% tariffs on imports of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30% on upholstered furniture, and 25% on heavy trucks.

Markets weigh the latest Trump’s tariffs, while gearing up for the critical US PCE inflation data due later this Friday. The data will confirm whether the Fed will remain on track for two rate cuts this year.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE Price Index, is expected to rise by 2.9% in August, at the same pace seen in July. The headline annual PCE inflation is set to tick higher to 2.7% in the same period, against July’s 2.6%.

An upside surprise to the core PCE print could bolster the USD rally and weigh further on the non-interest-bearing Gold price. A sudden increase in price pressure could further temper expectations of more Fed cuts.

On the other hand, a softer-than-expected US core PCE reading would be welcomed by the Fed

In the lead-up to the US PCE showdown, the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index extends its foothold in the hawkish zone, trading near 114 as of writing, up from around 105 levels seen a day ago.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Technically, the bearish pressures seem to have eased a bit as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves out of the extreme overbought region.

The leading indicator currently trades at 71.50, down from 78 levels seen at the start of the week.

If the pullback regains momentum, the initial support is seen at the $3,700 threshold, below which Monday’s low of $3,684 will offer some comfort.

Further down, the $3,650 psychological barrier could come to the rescue of buyers.

On the other hand, buyers need acceptance above the $3,750 psychological level to revive the record rally.

The next topside hurdle is located at the lifetime high of $3,791, followed by the $3,800 barrier.

A sustained and decisive break above the latter could fuel a fresh advance toward the $3,850 psychological level.