- Gold price bounces-off nine-day lows near $3,335 early Tuesday on reviving July Fed rate cut talks.
- US Dollar corrects sharply from the monthly top on a Iran-Israel ceasefire and dovish Fed expectations.
- Gold price looks to Fed Powell’s testimony as the 50-day SMA is tested; the daily RSI teases the midline.
Gold price is off the nine-day low, attempting a tepid recovery early Tuesday amid a positive shift in risk sentiment and the ongoing US Dollar (USD) correction.
Gold price eyes Powell’s testimony for fresh policy cues
Gold price has managed to defend critical support levels so far, as it remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
The Iran-Israel ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump and later by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added to the bearish momentum in the traditional safe-haven Gold price.
Further, the sharp retracement in Oil prices also contributed to the extra losses in Gold price as weakening black gold reduced its appeal as an inflation hedge.
However, the bright metal found buyers at lower levels amid the ceasefire-led diminishing haven demand for the USD.
Meanwhile, reviving expectations surrounding a US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in July also acts as a headwind for the Greenback, supporting the non-yielding Gold price.
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman joined her colleague Christopher Waller in advocating the next rate cut as early as July. Bowman said on Monday, “open to cutting rates as soon as the July FOMC meeting if inflation pressures stay contained.”
Waller noted on Friday, “Fed is in a position to cut the policy rate as early as July.”
Markets are now pricing in a 21% probability that the Fed will lower rates next month as against a 14.5% chance seen last Friday, according to the CME Group’s Fed WatchTool.
Looking ahead, all eyes now remain on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s two-day congressional testimony, starting Tuesday for fresh hints on the timings of the next rate cut.
Besides, markets will continue to pay close attention to the Iran-Israel conflict as to whether the ceasefire is maintained. Israeli Military continues to report ballistic missiles launched on Israel from Iran.
Any re-escalation in the Middle East conflict will once again propel the US Dollar at the expense of the Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily chart shows that Gold price is struggling at around the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,352 on its recovery from nine-day lows of $3,333.
The yellow metal rebounded from just above the 50-day SMA key support at $3,324.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned lower, inching closer to the midline. The leading indicator currently trades near 52.
As it still defends the midline, Gold buyers remain hopeful but yearn for acceptance above the 21-day SMA, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the April record rally at $3,377.
The next topside target is seen at $3,400, above which the static resistance at $3,440 will be tested.
A failure to resist above the 21-day SMA on a daily closing basis will attack the 50-day SMA at $3,324, below which the 38.2% Fibo level at $3,297 will be targeted.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell testifies
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress, providing a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy. Powell's prepared remarks are published ahead of the appearance on Capitol Hill.Read more.
Next release: Tue Jun 24, 2025 14:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD appears consolidative around 1.1600
EUR/USD retreats slightly and seems to have embarked on a range-bound theme around the 1.1600 neighbourhood. The cautious market sentiment strengthens the US Dollar as investors remain watchful around the recent ceasefire in the Middle East while paying attention to the second testimony by Chair Powell.
GBP/USD trims losses and extends advance beyond 1.3600
GBP/USD manages to regain traction and cut earlier losses, trading around 1.3620 in the American session. Cable approaches its 2025 after a near-term US Dollar correction. Encouraging Middle East headlines and Powell's words back the upbeat mood.
Gold remains offered, sellers retarget $3,300
Gold prices keep their bearish tone for yet another day on Wednesday, down for the sixth consecutive day and en route to a potential challenge of the key $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to the Dollar’s bounce and the recent cautious tone from Powell.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.