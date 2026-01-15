TRENDING:
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits next catalyst around $4,600

Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,604

  • United States encouraging macroeconomic data fail to support the US Dollar.
  • Financial markets are all about sentiment, tech sector lifts Wall Street.
  • XAU/USD consolidates around the $4,600 level, with buyers surging on dips.

Spot Gold consolidates recent gains, trading comfortably around $4,610 a troy ounce. The XAU/USD pair keeps finding buyers on dips towards the $4,580 price zone, as the US Dollar (USD) remains unattractive.

Sentiment improved after Wall Street’s opening, and the United States (US) indexes seem to have left behind their poor performance of the last few days, with the tech sector rebounding and leading gains. The better mood caps the bright metal, which, anyway, holds near fresh record highs.

Other than that, the latest round of US macroeconomic data was encouraging, although not enough to bring speculative interest back to life. The country reported that Initial Jobless Claims eased to198K in the week ended January 10, improving from the 207K previous. Additionally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 12.6 in January following a revised -8.8 in December.

Friday will bring little of interest in terms of macroeconomic releases, with the focus on US political noise and President Donald Trump's inside and outside battles.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD trades around the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,610, which partially lost its bullish strength. At the same time, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain a bullish bias as price holds above the gauges. Initial support emerges at the 100 SMA at $4,476.27. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator aims lower around its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator eases at around 55, reflecting the lack of buying interest rather than supporting a downward extension.

In the daily chart, XAU/USD paused, but did not give up. Technical indicators are correcting overbought conditions, but lack downward strength. At the same time, the pair develops far above all its moving averages, with the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising above the 100- and 200-day measures, and all three slope higher, underscoring a firm bullish bias. Critical dynamic support aligns at the 20-day SMA at $4,452.69, with additional layers at the 100-day at $4,069.11 and the 200-day at $3,698.49.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

