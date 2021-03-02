Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at a critical juncture, focus on yields

- Gold fails to benefit from falling Treasury yields, as risk-off boosts the US dollar.
- XAU/USD buyers shrug off the US $1.9 trillion stimulus optimism.
- The 4H technical chart suggests a make-or-break moment for gold.
Gold (XAU/USD) remains under heavy selling pressure so far this Tuesday’s trading, as a four-day losing streak extends amid relentless demand for the US dollar across its main competitors. The retreat in the US Treasury yields amid stabilizing bond markets also fail to offer any reprieve to the XAU bulls. Markets remain concerned about the impact of the recent surge in global yields on the economic recovery prospects.
Further, investors fret that the US $1.9 trillion stimulus passage could further drive the inflation expectations higher, which could propel another leg up in the yields. This could intensify risk-aversion, as the rise in yields could render negative for the global equities. Therefore, the US dollar remains broadly bid, drawing haven demand amid unnerved markets. Meanwhile, upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data also adds to the strength in the greenback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s interview and US NFP release scheduled later this week.
In the meantime, the price of gold will remain at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics while the price action in the US Treasury yields will be also closely followed amid a lack of relevant US economic data. Markets could also resort to profit-taking after the recent sell-off.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Four-hour chart
Gold’s four-hour chart shows that the price is on the verge of confirming a falling channel breakdown if it closes the candle below the trendline support at $1712.
Should the pattern get validated, a drop towards the June 2020 lows at $1671 cannot be ruled out.
However, if the XAU bulls manage to defend the critical support, a rebound towards the bearish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1755 could be in the offing.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends in the oversold territory, suggesting that the XAU bulls could attempt a corrective pullback from nine-month lows of $1710.50.
The natural tendency of a falling wedge formation is usually a break to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750 amid US dollar strength, ahead of RBA
AUD/USD trades below 0.7750, extending retreat from 0.7780, aa the US dollar extends its recent advances amid risk-off market mood. The dismal Aussie Building Permits data adds to the weight on the Aussie dollar. RBA decision awaited.
Gold: Bears testing the commitments of the bulls
Gold prices are carving out a lower low in contrast to corrective expectations. Bulls can target a daily bullish retracement, anticipating a bid from deep with demand ahead of $1,700. In Asia, the price has printed a fresh cycle low of $1,713.86.
Dogecoin primed for a significant 25% breakout
Dogecoin is back on the spotlight after developers release a new update for the first time since 2019. The new upgrade makes Dogecoin faster and reduces CPU usage for users running DOGE nodes. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.39 as King dollar dominates
GBP/USD drops further below 1.3900 amid a broadly stronger US dollar. The cable extends its bearish momentum into a fourth straight day on Tuesday, shrugging the vaccine and budget stimulus optimism.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.